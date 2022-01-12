ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta’s real antitrust problems are only beginning

Cover picture for the articleJust over 13 months ago, the Trump-era Federal Trade Commission sought to break up Facebook. The lawsuit was a long time in coming — it sought to unwind acquisitions that were made in 2012 (Instagram) and 2014 (WhatsApp) — and, in its initial form, was laughed out of court. The FTC...

The Independent

Facebook and Twitter ‘failing to tackle fake review factories’

Facebook and Twitter have been accused of failing to tackle an online industry of fake product reviews, with new research uncovering schemes on the platforms with hundreds of thousands of members.An investigation by consumer group Which? found a large-scale community online where people were offered free goods in exchange for leaving five-star reviews for the products in question on sites such as Amazon.Which? said that between June and November 2021 it found 18 Facebook groups with more than 200,000 members collectively which were taking part in this fraudulent activity.A separate investigation on Twitter in October 2021 found 30 “review agents”...
INTERNET
The Verge

Go read this story about Amazon workers fighting the company’s robotic HR response to COVID

NBC News has published a great report on the struggles Amazon employees face trying to get tested for COVID after the company stopped onsite testing last summer, and the HR quagmire they could end up in when reporting their results or dealing with illness-related PTO. The story is well worth a read, as it delves into Amazon’s policies and systems, and gives a voice to the employees they affect.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Congress subpoenas Meta, Alphabet, Twitter, and Reddit over January 6th Capitol attack

Congress has sent subpoenas demanding information from Meta (formerly Facebook), Twitter, Reddit, and Alphabet concerning the January 6th, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The House of Representatives Select Committee that’s investigating the attack wants each company to disclose moderation policy details and other information that could illuminate how participants organized their efforts or spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Facebook parent company Meta names DoorDash CEO Xu to board

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Tuesday named DoorDash Inc. Chief Executive Tony Xu to its board, effective immediately. "Tony has built a great service for millions of people to get food and more from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and small businesses," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "I've always thought it's important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce." Xu's addition brings Meta's board to 10 members.
BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

Judge says FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission’srevised antitrust suitagainst Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal. In a revised complaint filed last August, the FTC argues that the company pursued a “buy or bury” strategy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wichita Eagle

FTC Gets Thumb Up to Sue Meta Over Antitrust Violations

Facebook now known as Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report is being forced to face off against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which on Tuesday got a thumb up to move forward with an antitrust lawsuit against the social media giant after previously being told it didn’t have enough evidence.
LAW
smarteranalyst.com

Meta’s Plea to Dismiss FTC’s Antitrust Suit Rejected

A U.S. district court has given its green light to The Federal Trade Commission to proceed with an antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platforms (FB). After being rejected once, the FTC filed an amended complaint in August 2021. The amended complaint includes more details on the company’s monopoly power allegations. Also,...
LAW
siliconangle.com

Judge gives go-ahead for FTC to move forward in Meta antitrust case

A federal judge today gave the green light for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to move forward with an antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook Inc. This is the second time the FTC has tried to go after Meta. District Judge James E. Boasberg dismissed the case last year for what he said was lack of enough evidence to go forward with the complaint. Specifically, the FTC claims that the social media giant had wielded its monopoly power and used a “buy-or-bury” strategy when it purchased the apps Instagram and WhatsApp.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Verge

Buy Nothing exploded on Facebook — now it wants a platform of its own

In the same week, Katylin has seen a banana and a boat given away between neighbors, no strings attached. In her local Buy Nothing group in Seattle, neighbors share what they have to give — vacations, gift wrap, symphony tickets, Airbnb accommodations — up for grabs to whoever wants or needs it.
SEATTLE, WA
The Verge

Judge says the FTC’s Meta monopoly lawsuit can go forward

A federal judge says the US Federal Trade Commission can proceed with an antitrust lawsuit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, after dismissing the suit last year. District of Columbia Judge James Boasberg said in an opinion released today that the FTC’s first complaint had “stumbled out of the starting blocks.” But a revised version, Boasberg said, makes the same arguments with facts that are “far more robust and detailed than before.” As a result, he’s denying Meta’s motion to dismiss and allowing the case to proceed, although he states that the agency “may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Verge

Facebook contractors threaten to stop work over missing paychecks

Facebook moderators at an Accenture site in Austin are facing a payroll disaster that has left many without their holiday paychecks. Workers at the site handle moderation, customer service, and other tasks for Facebook and WhatsApp — and a work stoppage has already been threatened if the situation is not resolved.
INTERNET
The Verge

Meta will require employees to have a COVID-19 booster to return to the office

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will require staffers to have received a COVID-19 booster shot to be able to work from its US offices, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Meta had already said that US office employees would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when they returned to the office, but beginning March 28th, they’ll also need proof of a booster vaccine, Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton confirmed to The Verge. The company is also delaying its full office reopening until March 28th, pushing back a return that had been previously set for the end of this month.
