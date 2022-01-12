ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t Look Up’ Is Now Netflix’s Second-Most-Watched Movie Of All Time

By Kaushiki Ghosh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t Look Up begins to top the Netflix chart. It is becoming Netflix’s second most popular film of all time. Over the week of January 2-9, the film received 58.2 million hours of global views. It has already surpassed Bird Box (282,020,000 hours) as Netflix’s second most popular film with 321,520,000...

