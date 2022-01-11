Founding Slayer Drummer Dave Lombardo Mourns the Death of His Mother

There’s a good chance you’ve heard Chris Dave play drums, even if you didn’t know it was him. Over the last 20 years, the Houston-born percussionist, bandleader, and producer has played with some of the most revered names in jazz and R&B, offering his unique drumming style to songs by D’Angelo, Justin Bieber, The Robert Glasper Experiment, and Adele. That he’s ascended to such heights is somewhat curious; Dave himself is quiet and reserved, not one to revel in applause. “He doesn’t like attention and he doesn’t like the spotlight to be on him,” says pianist and frequent Dave collaborator Daniel Crawford. The Roots’s bandleader Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson once called Dave “the most dangerous drummer alive,” a characterization that Dave playfully dismisses. “I don’t believe that at all,” he deadpanned during a recent interview. Maybe that’s why he endures: He lets the work speak for itself. And his music is so resonant that it does just that.

