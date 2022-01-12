ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRING ME THE HORIZON Posts Recent Intimate Radio Station Set

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring Me The Horizon is now streaming their recent four-song set filmed live at the DTS Sound Space for Los Angeles radio station KROQ. The set included a heavier segment featuring the 2015 single...

metalinjection.net

