KHEMMIS Postpones West Coast Tour Until June

Thursday were recently forced to cancel their December holiday shows after a band member tested positive for Covid. They were scheduled to head back out on the road starting in early January for a tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast, but now some of those dates are being postponed too. "We have made the difficult decision to postpone the first part of the January tour," they write. "We will now start in Detroit on January 19." Dates from January 6 through 17, including stops in Virginia Beach, Asheville, Louisville, Nashville, Ft Lauderdale, Orlando, Houson, San Antonio, Dallas, and Kansas City, are in the process of being re-scheduled, with new dates to be announced.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO