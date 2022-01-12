Tepid consumer sentiment recovers in New York

LOUDONVILLE, NY- According to the Siena College Research Institute, the New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment is up 1.2 points from the last measurement in the third quarter of 2021.

Now standing at 73.1, New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 5.7 points above the nation’s index of 67.4.

The overall and future indexes for New Yorkers both increased this quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, buying plans were up from the third quarter of 2021 for homes and major home improvements.

However, buying plans were down for cars/trucks, consumer electronics, and furniture.

61% of New Yorkers say current gas prices are having an impact on their financial condition.

72% of residents say the money spent on groceries is also having a serious impact on their finances.

