Loudonville, NY

Tepid consumer sentiment recovers in New York

By Jackie Gillis
 2 days ago

LOUDONVILLE, NY- According to the Siena College Research Institute, the New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment is up 1.2 points from the last measurement in the third quarter of 2021.

Now standing at 73.1, New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 5.7 points above the nation’s index of 67.4.

The overall and future indexes for New Yorkers both increased this quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, buying plans were up from the third quarter of 2021 for homes and major home improvements.

However, buying plans were down for cars/trucks, consumer electronics, and furniture.

61% of New Yorkers say current gas prices are having an impact on their financial condition.

72% of residents say the money spent on groceries is also having a serious impact on their finances.

To learn more, visit Tepid Consumer Sentiment Recovers Ever so Slightly in New York – Siena College Research Institute

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Excellus BCBC appoints female chief information officer

From: Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield: Cindy Langston has been appointed as senior vice president and chief information officer at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the largest nonprofit health insurer in upstate New York. Langston is the company’s first female chief information officer in its 87-year history. “Cindy is an experienced and strategic leader with a proven […]
BUSINESS
