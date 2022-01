Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains in Wall Street after U.S. consumer price data came mostly in line with expectations, with energy stocks boosting the sentiment further.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.48 points, or 0.41%, at 21,361.29.