TikTok video comparing couples to mothers and sons sparks fierce debate

A viral TikTok clip compared romantic heterosexual relationships to that of mothers and sons – and many concerned users shut it down and said: “Immediately no.”

Posted by Lucia (@lucia.davoo), the montage showed her and her boyfriend enjoying the little things in life, accompanied by a text overlay and narration.

The clip, which has since racked a staggering 6.2 million views, read:

“When a boy is truly in love, he will act like a child,”

“But when a girl is truly in love she will act like a mother.”

While the narration used in the TikTok didn’t belong to Lucia, fellow users were quick to pick up on the brow-raising Freudian themes in the video, with one joking that the TikTok had to be the late psychologist’s secret burner account.

Sigmund Freud’s Oedipus complex describes a son’s unconscious desires for his mother during the psychosexual stages of development. Freud introduced the concept in his Interpretation of Dreams (1899).

Freud claimed that in addition to these apparent feelings, the child often feels a sense of jealousy and rivalry towards the same-sex parent.

The clip was inundated with thousands of comments highlighting the overlap between the theory and the TikTok video. “Everyday y’all get on the internet and prove Freud right,” one said.

“Freud would have a field day on TikTok,” one joked while another added: “Sigmund would be overjoyed by this news.”

Others immediately slammed the concept with one user saying, “No way in hell am I dating a man that acts like a child.”

“When a boy is truly in love he will not expect his girlfriend to be his second mom,” one added.

“...Or she acts like a girlfriend, partner, not a mother,” another commented.

Indy100 has reached out to Lucia for comment.