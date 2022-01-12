ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Will Sedgwick County bring back the mask mandate?

By Sam Montero
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUFgZ_0djbdnyM00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the positivity rate rises, the city and county are discussing ways to slow the spread. Is a mask mandate back on the table?

Community leaders said a mask mandate is unlikely. Instead, masks are highly encouraged. Vaccines, according to doctors, are the best way to fight this new wave of COVID-19 infections.

“Right now, I’m just not sure if we are doing as good a job as we could telling folks what’s happening right here in our community,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Wichitans and school board members react to canceled meeting over masks

What is happening? Dr. Lowell Ebersole, Wesley’s chief medical officer, paints a powerful picture.

“90% of today’s patients are unvaccinated, and that’s been very consistent, and unfortunately, this number actually increases even more so for those patients that have died from COVID. We’re at 97% of COVID deaths being occurring in patients that are unvaccinated,” said Ebersole.

In just over a month, the positivity rate in Sedgwick County has nearly doubled. A number that health experts say this can continue to rise.

“To answer your question, we’re not at the peak yet. We’re still in the ascending phase,” said Dr. Sam Antonios, Ascension Via Christi chief clinical officer.

Wichita City Council picks new vice mayor, hears from county health officer on COVID-19, and approves North Junction funds

Mayor Whipple said the city’s focus has shifted from mask mandates to encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

“Doing more to try to increase access to vaccines so that folks who would like to be vaccinated who can be protected from severe illness,” added Whipple.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Sarah Lopez said vaccine rates have been stagnant and more needs to be done.

Wichita Public Schools change COVID protocols, considering temporary closures

“That’s really what we need is we need our community to come together. Put the masks on and slow this down,” said Lopez.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting , doctors said mask-wearing is an important tool to protect yourself, but their primary focus will be on getting more people vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedgwick County, KS
Vaccines
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Wichita, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Wichita, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Wichita, KS
Vaccines
KSN News

How to take part in Wichita’s MLK Day ceremonies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the nation prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Wichita churches and organizations are offering several events to mark the day. The federal holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January. The date was chosen because it is near King’s birthday of Jan. 15. The slain civil […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Whipple
KSN News

Kansas universities helping out school districts with sub shortage

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – With COVID cases on the rise, the demand for substitute teachers across Kansas school districts has increased, and some universities are stepping up to help the demand across the state. “I’m chomping at the bit to get into the classroom actually,” said Melinda Donley, a student at Newman University. Donley said […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Weather#Mayor#Ksnw#Wichitans#Covid#Ascension Via Christi#Wichita City Council#Wichita Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Kansas governor urges more federal help for Kansas farmers, ranchers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack asking for the Department of Agriculture to reconsider how much aid Kansas farmers and ranchers can get. The request is for those who are the victims of the Dec. 15 windstorm and subsequent wildfires. In the letter dated […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Former Wichita police officer to lead WSU police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former member of the Wichita Police Department (WPD) is the new police chief at Wichita State University (WSU). Guy Schroeder, a captain of the WSU Police Department, has been chosen to head the department. Schroeder served as the interim chief since Sept. 5, after replacing Chief Rodney Clark. Chief Schroeder […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Machinist Union reacts to Supreme Court decision on vaccine mandates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Machinist Union says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for business with 100 or more employees is a win for its workers. Machinist Union President, Cornell Beard, couldn’t hold back his excitement. He says this is a significant weight lifted off of the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy