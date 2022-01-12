Woman, 18, charged with attempted carjacking and robbery in South Austin
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after a carjacking attempt in South Austin in December, according to police. Tapikies Miller,...www.fox32chicago.com
Give this societal misfit 10 years to think about her next step in life. Hopefully she can at least get a college degree or two within that time. I think at least one college degree and a skill or two should be mastered. This should be a requirement for convicts before release for a conviction in excess of 4 years.
Definitely not a candidate for a beauty pageant 😁😁😁!!!
what hope does the young have when the older is worse than the young people?
