Chicago, IL

Woman, 18, charged with attempted carjacking and robbery in South Austin

fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - An 18-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after a carjacking attempt in South Austin in December, according to police. Tapikies Miller,...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 41

Hell Bound
2d ago

Give this societal misfit 10 years to think about her next step in life. Hopefully she can at least get a college degree or two within that time. I think at least one college degree and a skill or two should be mastered. This should be a requirement for convicts before release for a conviction in excess of 4 years.

Reply(4)
13
Donald Bradley
2d ago

Definitely not a candidate for a beauty pageant 😁😁😁!!!

Reply(1)
13
Rose Hanks
1d ago

what hope does the young have when the older is worse than the young people?

Reply
5
 

