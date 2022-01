Lately, it seems that Jeopardy! champs have been occurring more and more frequently, but if you ask Brad Rutter, there’s no conspiracy theory behind the coincidence. Rutter, himself, was a Jeopardy! alum from 2000, when contestants were only allowed to return for up to five episodes. Rutter reached this limit and then retired from fame. Despite only appearing in five episodes, Rutter racked up a massive win of $4,938,436 in Jeopardy! tournaments. Meanwhile, in recent episodes, champs like Matt Amodio, with a 38-streak win, and Amy Schneider, with a 31-streak win, have been frequent headliners. Not to mention several other high-streak contenders, like Jonathon Fisher with 11, Courtney Shah with seven and Brian Chang with seven.

22 HOURS AGO