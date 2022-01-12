ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Police looking for suspect in North Las Vegas double shooting

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in a North Las Vegas neighborhood that sent two people to the hospital.

North Las Vegas police said the shooting was reported in the 2800 block of Fort Sumter Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Police said one of the shooting victims self-transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

