Police looking for suspect in North Las Vegas double shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in a North Las Vegas neighborhood that sent two people to the hospital.
North Las Vegas police said the shooting was reported in the 2800 block of Fort Sumter Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.
Police said one of the shooting victims self-transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 3