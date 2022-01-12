ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom announces plan to deal with extreme heat that includes temperature limits for residential units

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Esrpy_0djbbSbF00

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration this week announced a plan for addressing extreme heat that includes recommendations on how to monitor deaths caused by heat waves and the possible establishment of temperature limits for residential units.

The release of the plan follows the publication of a Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed that California has done a poor job tracking the number of people who have died due to extreme heat and has largely failed to provide resources to communities that are most vulnerable to the effects of heat and global warming.

“Extreme heat threatens public health and safety, economic prosperity and communities and natural systems, with profoundly disproportionate consequences for the most vulnerable Californians,” California Natural Resources Agency officials said in a statement.

The Extreme Heat Action Plan, released Monday, is essentially an update of the state’s 2013 recommendations .

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 6

DLM32
1d ago

This is a joke. If the Democrats really cared about ppl dying from heat they would do something about the electric grid. When electricity is shut off ppl don’t have A/C. It doesn’t take a super genius to figure this out. It’s common sense. 🤨

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Hospitals in California are overwhelmed by COVID-related staffing shortages. Could omicron wave flatten soon?

California officials remain highly concerned about how the explosion of coronavirus cases is hitting hospitals, which are already overwhelmed by staffing shortages because of infected workers, forcing surgeries to be canceled and worsening 911 ambulance response times. But there is also hope that the Omicron wave could begin to flatten in the coming weeks, offering some relief. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

Newsom wants to shift home construction in California toward urban areas

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to shift home construction in California away from rural, wildfire-prone areas and toward urban cores as part of his $286.4-billion budget plan that aims to align the state’s housing strategy with its climate goals. The budget blueprint Newsom detailed this week includes $2 billion over two years in grants and tax credits to incentivize housing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

‘It’s significantly higher’: SoCalGas hikes rates for customers

Customers may have noticed an unwelcome surprise when opening their SoCalGas bill the past couple of months. The utility says the average customer likely saw rates increase by about $20 from a year ago in December, and $35 from a year ago in January. But customers have apparently been calling the utility complaining about much […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTLA

Gov. Newsom rejects claims by L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva that state’s homelessness plan isn’t working

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday rejected claims by the sheriff of California’s most populous county that record spending on homelessness initiatives isn’t putting a dent in the problem of people living in the streets and the state isn’t held accountable for where the billions of dollars go. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticized Newsom’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California undergraduate enrollment drops by 250,000 during pandemic

California’s fall 2021 undergraduate enrollment dropped by nearly a quarter-million students since pre-pandemic fall 2019, according to a survey released Thursday. The report from the National Student Clearinghouse shows that California saw an overall decline of more than 99,000 — or 4.3% — in undergraduate enrollment from fall 2020 to fall 2021, driven largely by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

California hospitals overwhelmed despite omicron causing less serious illness

California’s healthcare system is expected to face continued stress in coming weeks as the Omicron variant spawns new waves of coronavirus infection, even as new research shows the latest phase of the pandemic is producing significantly less severe illness. Officials say they are focusing on protecting hospital operations, which are facing severe staffing shortages as […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California suspends 345,000 disability claims, citing fraud

After stealing the identities of death row inmates and even a sitting U.S. senator to make off with billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits during the pandemic, scammers have now moved on to impersonating doctors to dupe California officials into giving them disability checks. State officials on Monday said they had suspended 345,000 disability […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

L.A. County files lawsuit over warehouse fire that led to odor in Carson area

Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing property owners and tenants of negligence in connection with a warehouse fire that sent discharge into the Dominguez Channel last year, causing a sickening odor to linger in the Carson area for weeks and displacing thousands of residents. The county, along with its fire protection and flood […]
CARSON, CA
KTLA

L.A. County wants to crack down on fake pop-up COVID testing sites

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to crack down on fraudulent coronavirus testing sites following reports of “suspicious-looking” sites popping up. Residents have been raising concerns about fake COVID-19 testing sites appearing as pop-up tents in different vacant areas, including in parking lots, L.A. County officials said. People think […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Heat Waves#Extreme Heat#Los Angeles Times#Californians#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

I.E. hospitals also facing blood shortages amid nationwide crisis

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, declaring the first nationwide crisis earlier this week. That shortage is felt being around the U.S., including hospitals in the Inland Empire, several of which are currently operating at around 50% of their normal levels. Click here for more […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

San Quentin inmate podcast host granted clemency

California’s governor on Thursday commuted the sentence of an inmate who has drawn national attention as co-host of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated podcast Ear Hustle, which is produced inside San Quentin State Prison. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision will allow Rahsaan “New York” Thomas, 51, to immediately go before the state parole board, which will decide if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
KTLA

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan denied parole by Newsom

Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator from New York, was shot moments after he claimed victory in California’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

New mega COVID testing site opens in Santa Fe Springs

A new temporary mega COVID-19 testing site opened at Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Metrolink Station this week due to the recent omicron-fueled virus surge and the increased demand for testing. The site, located at 12800 Imperial Hwy in Santa Fe Springs, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will operate […]
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy