The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants is creating a “tsunami of cases” that could put “immense pressure” on healthcare systems, warned World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.“Delta and Omicron are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalisation and deaths,” Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “I am highly concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.”He warned that the “virus will continue to evolve and threaten our health system, if...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO