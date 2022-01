Did you know? Starlight offers paid summer internships throughout a number of departments at our nonprofit theatre. Since 1984, the Bob Rohlf Internship program has provided college students with the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of what it takes to bring live Broadway musicals, popular concerts and education programming to Kansas City audiences. Starlight’s interns work alongside our professional staff and contribute directly to the success of our historic theatre under the stars.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO