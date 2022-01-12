ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The 7 Best Seasons Of 'Big Brother'

By Jason Shomer
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, Big Brother has provided us with one of the most interesting, socially experimental, competitions in TV history. For some, the true beginning and end of the summer coincides with the annual season of this show. For reality TV fans, the blended margaritas won't taste right, the ocean's waves...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘How I Met Your Father’ Is a Confusing, Stale Time Capsule of ‘How I Met Your Mother’-Era Nostalgia: TV Review

There’s something deeply uncanny about Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father.” Billed as a “sequel” to the smash CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” but acting more like a spinoff entry in the “HIMYM” cinematic universe, “How I Met Your Father” plays out like a millennial MadLib rather than a show all its own. Despite the constant reminders that “How I Met Your Father” takes place in 2022 — both from Hilary Duff as the lovelorn “I” and Kim Cattrall (very game here) as the same character narrating from her 2050 future— its every “modern” reference and joke setup...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Celebrity Big Brother 3 logo reveal; is a cast reveal coming soon?

Will be one of the reality TV highlights of the new year, and we know that it is premiering on Wednesday, February 2. So while you wait for the show to arrive, why not check out the new logo? You can see that above, and the presence of all the show is probably a play on 1) this being a winter season and 2) this airing opposite the Winter Olympics, by and large. You’ve got the famed red carpet in the foreground and the city lights of Los Angeles in the back. Is it a little ironic that there’s more snow in this image than in the majority of LA for a full year? Absolutely; you need to go up to Big Bear or some of the other mountain towns to get anything close to this.
TV SHOWS
Big Brother 17

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast: When Will Houseguests Be Announced?

With just a few weeks until the new Big Brother season, we’re still anxiously awaiting the release of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast with all the details on who will be Houseguests. So when will we get the new cast list? Here’s what we’ve seen in the past CBB seasons.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Billy and Adam Shocker Ahead – Plus, Battle Lines Drawn in Brewing Conflicts and New Romance on the Horizon

Young & Restless episodes are feeling long and involved these days – sometimes because the material is boring; an ongoing issue, and other times because there’s a lot happening in a single instalment. Here’s hoping that the writers have been listening to feedback and decide to go all in on some of the developing drama and bring us back up to the standard for a soap opera.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Kirby
Person
Russell Hantz
Person
Janelle Pierzina
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Reality Tv
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Shailene Woodley Heartbreak: Actress Called It Quits With Fiance Aaron Rodgers Due to One Reason [Report]

Speculations believe that the newly engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits. One report believed that the two "cooled off" after they decided to celebrate the holidays separately, putting their less than one year of getting engaged to a stop. In contrast to that, some also refute that they are just in a "nontraditional" relationship.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Candace Cameron Bure Joins Friends & Family at Bob Saget’s House to Remember the TV Icon

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag. Bure wore on a pair of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy