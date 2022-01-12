Saying ‘I love you’ with meat

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — the second-longest Off-Broadway musical in history — opens Friday at the Birmingham Village Theater, running for three weekends, Jan. 14 to Jan. 30. The show, which celebrates the universal truths and many facets of love and relationships, features an upbeat score and a versatile ensemble of local performers including John Hepper of Rochester Hills, Udi Kapen of West Bloomfield, Liz Schultz of Royal Oak, Zak Shugart of Royal Oak, Shondra Tippler of Detroit, and Tania Velinsky of Royal Oak. The book and lyrics are by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro (“Memphis, Nice Work If You Can Get It”) and music by Jimmy Roberts (“The Velveteen Rabbit,” “The Thing About Men”).
