Shreveport, LA

5 Closed Shreveport Businesses That Are Impossible to Forget

By Bristol
 5 days ago
Over the years, Shreveport-Bossier City has been home to some unforgettable businesses. Whether they were the place you made...

Highway 98.9

How Many Pillows Does Average Shreveporter Have in Bed?

Often in my life, people have asked, "Is that the hill you want to die on?" Finally, I can answer YES to that question. This is absolutely the hill that I'm willing to die on. Last night, I shared details about my new bedding purchase to social media. During my rant, I complained about two things, both equally ridiculous in my mind. This rant started when I unpackaged my bedding and realized again how much I had paid for it. I mean, that's what I get for going to Target to buy cat food. Anyways, I was complaining because several items came in my bedding package that no doubt drove up the price, and I will never use them.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Lands Another Big Employer & Lots More Jobs on the Way

Have you ever heard of Advanced Call Center Technologies? Do you know what they do? Well, folks around the Ark-La-Tex will be finding out a lot about them and very soon. On Thursday, Hunter Croft, ACT President and CEO, announced that his company is investing $1.5 million to build a new customer care center in Shreveport, a project that, when complete, that will bring 600 new jobs to the Shreveport and Bossier City area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Housing Market Still Booming in Louisiana

While seemingly every industry in the world is struggling, the housing market continues to stay red-hot in Louisiana. Every where you look, the world is still trying to put the pieces back together while coming out of the pandemic. From supply shortages to employee shortages and everything in between, it's simply an odd time to be alive these days. Everything just feels different than it was before the pandemic, and sure, things might eventually get back to normal, but part of me believes this is the new normal. However, if there's one market that has been reacted positively post-pandemic, at least here in Louisiana, it's the housing market.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Business
Highway 98.9

Diamond Jacks Gets More Time to Reopen in Bossier

No decision yet on what the owners of Diamond Jacks plan to do with the Bossier City property. The owners were given until February 9 to get the casino back up and going, but now that deadline has been extended. Los Angeles-based Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) hoped to move the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Last in the Nation For At-Risk Youth

Sure, we can do a lot of things better in Louisiana, but this might take the cake. We spend our days arguing over silly political stances on Facebook. Look at your timeline lately. It's all bickering from across party lines and it's sad. It's sad that we spend so much time and energy arguing over matters that ironically don't matter in the grand scheme of things. While at the same time, our kids are struggling. If I was a politician Louisiana, big or small, I would immediately drop everything and focus on our kids, because they are our future, and they should be the most important thing to us.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Mardi Gras’ Back in Shreveport – 1st Parade in 2 Years This Sat.

They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and I believe it's true - especially when it comes to Mardi Gras. For the past 2 years, we've had to abstain from the usual rowdy revelry that comes with the celebration that culminates on Fat Tuesday, which leads to Ash Wednesday, Lent, and eventually Easter. Fingers crossed and the good lord willing, 2022 is the year we break that sad streak.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Want Amtrak Service to Come to Shreveport?

Could Shreveport be getting Amtrak service in the near future? KLTV reports that idea is beginning to look like it is a possibility. Amtrak and Canadian Pacific have reached a deal to expand passenger rail service in parts of the south and Midwest. This could bring Amtrak service to the I-20 stretch from Dallas to Atlanta.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Here’s How to Apply for Guaranteed Income Money in Shreveport

More than 100 families in Shreveport could soon be getting some free money. The application process opens up today for the Universal Basic Income Program. You have one week to apply for this help. 110 eligible families will be chosen to get $660 dollars a month for a year. You must be a single parent with an income below 120% of the Federal Poverty Level.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

See Hinder & Tantric Live in Shreveport This Month

If you're a fan of rock from 90s & 00s, you're going to love this show that's coming to Phoenix 2.0 in Shreveport. On Friday, January 14th, Hinder & Tantric will be taking the stage. Hinder is best known for their hit songs 'Get Stoned' & 'Lips of an Angel'. Tantric is best known for their hits inluding 'Breakdown' and 'Mourning'.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Lowest of Low: Thieves Strike at Two Bossier Churches in 30 Days

Stealing from the hard working people of the Shreveport-Bossier City area is bad enough, but now low-down dirty thieves are staling parts off of God's vehicles. According to a report from KTBS, crooks who don't mind ticking off the man upstairs have started targeting vehicles belonging to area churches. In the last month, 2 ministries have reported that criminals have stolen catalytic converters from vehicles in church parking lots - a church bus donated to Bossier Parish ministry Men of Courage and another bus belonging to Open Road Fellowship in Haughton were both relieved of the easy to steal and valuable part leaving both vehicles illegal to drive.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

