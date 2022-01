Stealing from the hard working people of the Shreveport-Bossier City area is bad enough, but now low-down dirty thieves are staling parts off of God's vehicles. According to a report from KTBS, crooks who don't mind ticking off the man upstairs have started targeting vehicles belonging to area churches. In the last month, 2 ministries have reported that criminals have stolen catalytic converters from vehicles in church parking lots - a church bus donated to Bossier Parish ministry Men of Courage and another bus belonging to Open Road Fellowship in Haughton were both relieved of the easy to steal and valuable part leaving both vehicles illegal to drive.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO