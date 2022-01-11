Caddo Corrections Bookings for Weekend of 1/7-1/9

A 60-year-old Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for domestic violence and residential burglary. John Amaral received his sentence this week after pleading “no contest” to the charges last November. Amaral also admitted a prior strike conviction under California’s Three Strike’s Law. In addition to the prison sentence, the court also issued a 10-year criminal protective order, which is the maximum duration permitted by law. In March of 2020, Amaral broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Rohnert Park, chased and tackled her to the ground, and then punched her several times in the face. After the attack Amaral attempted to flee, however, officers immediately arrived and arrested him.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO