Do You Really Have to Cool Down After Exercise?

Although you can’t necessarily target certain areas of your body for fat loss through your exercise, working to build up certain muscle groups is a very attainable goal, and in fact recommended when looking to improve your metabolism and lose weight. Focusing workouts to strengthen your arms, legs and core will allow those muscles to appear more prominently when you lose the layer of fat that may be covering them, and muscle growth can allow for your body to burn through food more effectively, leading to healthy weight loss. However, not every targeted exercise is actually useful for achieving your goals, and being aware of which strength moves are a waste of time can help to streamline your exercise period.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 13 DAYS AGO