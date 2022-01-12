ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Do You Really Have to Cool Down After Exercise?

By Beth Skwarecki
Lifehacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cooldown is part of every workout, in theory. Whether it’s a session with weights at the gym, or a run outdoors, you’re supposed to do some kind of slower-paced activity at the end, and maybe even stretch a little. But honestly, I don’t always have the time. And when I...

lifehacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?

Adulthood doesn't come with a guidebook for advice on basic body care (or basic ​anything​, unfortunately). It's just assumed that you'll figure it out. Still, some advice on showering would be nice. After all, some people scrunch up their faces at the mere suggestion of not sudsing up...
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
Shape Magazine

This Yoga Strength Training Workout Will Make You Feel So Powerful

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's a common misconception of the unfamiliar to think yoga is little more than stretching with some "oms" sprinkled between poses. But if you've ever seen a newbie try to walk the day after their first vinyasa class, you know those misconceptions about the strength and stamina needed to practice yoga are anything but true.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Best 3 Science Based Exercises for Six Pack Abs (Upper vs Lower Abs)

Use these science based exercises for six pack abs. In this video, Jeff Nippard explains proper technique for three top ab movements and why they are great choices. The goal here is to maximize muscular development (hypertrophy of the six pack while avoiding injury. How Lean do you Need to...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Down#Cooling Down
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

4 Arm Exercises That Are Never Worth Your Time, According To A CPT–They Do Nothing!

Although you can’t necessarily target certain areas of your body for fat loss through your exercise, working to build up certain muscle groups is a very attainable goal, and in fact recommended when looking to improve your metabolism and lose weight. Focusing workouts to strengthen your arms, legs and core will allow those muscles to appear more prominently when you lose the layer of fat that may be covering them, and muscle growth can allow for your body to burn through food more effectively, leading to healthy weight loss. However, not every targeted exercise is actually useful for achieving your goals, and being aware of which strength moves are a waste of time can help to streamline your exercise period.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Workouts
boxrox.com

The 8 Best Supersets you Need to Build Muscle

Check out the 8 best supersets from Athlean-X that you can use to build muscle. “Supersets are a workout technique that allow you to train multiple muscle groups (or the same muscle group) with more than one exercise without resting in between sets. This allows you to either speed up...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Use This Machine For Your Best High-Cardio, Low-Impact Workout Yet

Growing up, I loved riding my bike. Right after school, I’d pedal up and down the street, dodging cars and speeding down empty driveways. Nowadays, most of the bikes I ride don't move an inch from where they're planted. Given the popularity of stationary bikes like SoulCycle and Peloton, I know I'm not alone. Whether you're looking for a high-intensity, in-your-face workout—or something a little more low-tech on a foldable exercise bike—stationary bike workouts may be just what your body needs. Below, Chevy Laurent, a certified personal trainer and the founder of RydeFYR Indoor Cycling Experience in Hermosa Beach, California, explains why taking a spin on a stationary bike might be the best high-cardio, low-impact workout you can do.
WORKOUTS
Shape Magazine

This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

10 Fantastic Abs Workouts You Can Do at Home

Here are 10 CrossFit abs workouts you can do at home that will help you burn fat, increase performance and core mobility, and, eventually, develop a six-pack. NOTE: TO BE ABLE TO LOSE BELLY FAT, ONLY ABS EXERCISES WILL NOT HELP – IT IS NECESSARY TO COMBINE ABS WORKOUTS WITH CARDIO AND A BALANCED DIET IN ORDER TO LOSE OVERALL BODY FAT PERCENTAGE.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The Ultimate Guide to the Dumbbell Squat: Benefits, Form & Workouts

A movement that activates muscles in the hips and legs, the dumbbell squat is classic foundational exercise to build strength and power in the quads, hamstrings and glutes. Dumbbell squats might not look as impressive as squatting a heavy barbell, but they are the perfect exercise to practice good form, as they tend to utilize lighter weight as resistance for a higher number of reps.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

12 Minute Hip Mobility Routine for All Athletes (FOLLOW ALONG)

This 12 Minute Hip Mobility Routine will help you optimise your movement and health. It will improve internal and external rotation of the hip, as well as squat flexibility, and is a good warm-up or cool down for a squat session. Why is Hip Mobility Important?. Hip mobility is important...
FITNESS
TODAY.com

Ease into strength training with this 31-day resistance band workout

Are you up for a 31-day challenge? Join us on the START Today Facebook group for daily tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan, and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!. You likely found your way here because you’ve set a resolution to get your...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy