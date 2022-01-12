Baltimore Buzz: Dogfish Head Brewery Hosts 2022 Clambake, Plus A New Fell's Point Eatery

The Boston cream donut from Donut Run in Old Takoma has been mentioned as one of Thrillist’s “best dishes we ate this year in Washington DC“:. Another year, another new favorite spot to wait in line. All year long, Donut Run had Washingtonians spilling out of its bright pink building in Takoma in lines for the spot’s epic lineup of vegan donuts. Chances are if you’ve waited outside of Donut Run to get your fix of morning confections, it’s been hard not to make it a weekly affair. The donuts from husband-and-wife duo Shawn Petersen and Nicole Dao are habit-forming—but you’ll quickly forget about the early wakeups and trips out to Takoma upon first bite. The shop’s ever-rotating slate of vegan donuts includes classics as well as more inventive flavors, but one of the real standouts is the Boston cream. The airy donut and rich chocolate frosting on top are enough to cement its spot as a favorite, but consider that the creamy custard inside is vegan, and you’ll be sold.

