Baltimore Buzz: Dogfish Head Brewery Hosts 2022 Clambake, Plus A New Fell's Point Eatery

Featuring artwork by Max Mahn, brewery’s annual Off-Centered Art Series lineup commences with all-new beer innovation, Where the Wild Hops Are. Celebrating the creative magic at the intersection of art and ales, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s Off-Centered Art Series is a yearly collection of four limited-edition beers featuring artwork by a different collaborating artist. The brewery’s featured artist for 2022 is Max Mahn, a well-known printmaker and illustrator from Missoula, Montana. Max kicks off his Off-Centered Art Series residency with label artwork for the brewery’s all-new beer, Where the Wild Hops Are, a rustic, unfiltered IPA brewed with four wild-derived hop varieties. Now available nationwide on taps and shelves, in 6pk/12oz bottles. Track some down usingDogfish Head’s Fish Finder.
