Tesha Brewer State Farm Insurance accepting donations for ‘Coats & Can-uary’

CULLMAN, Ala. – To celebrate State Farm’s 100th anniversary in June, State Farm Insurance Agent Tesha Brewer has been performing acts of service to the Cullman community in increments of 100, with a different service provided each month leading up to the anniversary. During the month of January, Brewer’s office is collecting winter outerwear and nonperishable food items to donate to The Link of Cullman County.

“We just want to give back and help our community out, show people that we’re here and we care, and that we couldn’t get to 100 years without their support,” said Brewer. “We’re super appreciative of everyone who’s come in and dropped off donations already, and we know The Link will appreciate it too.”

In December, agents and employees of Tesha Brewer State Farm Insurance were given $100 each to distribute among the community. In one instance, 20 people were given five dollars toward their gas payments, while other uses of the money bought community members tickets to local basketball games. Upcoming in February will be a blood drive, along with a pizza party and various gift giveaways.

As of Monday, January 10, “Coats & Can-uary” has collected 30 new and gently used coats, as well as 50-60 containers of nonperishable food. The drive will continue until January 31, and donors can bring items to the office at 909 Fisher St. SW.

