ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Tesha Brewer State Farm Insurance accepting donations for ‘Coats & Can-uary’

By Heather Mann
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8jrX_0djbY13e00

CULLMAN, Ala. – To celebrate State Farm’s 100th anniversary in June, State Farm Insurance Agent Tesha Brewer has been performing acts of service to the Cullman community in increments of 100, with a different service provided each month leading up to the anniversary. During the month of January, Brewer’s office is collecting winter outerwear and nonperishable food items to donate to The Link of Cullman County.

“We just want to give back and help our community out, show people that we’re here and we care, and that we couldn’t get to 100 years without their support,” said Brewer. “We’re super appreciative of everyone who’s come in and dropped off donations already, and we know The Link will appreciate it too.”

In December, agents and employees of Tesha Brewer State Farm Insurance were given $100 each to distribute among the community. In one instance, 20 people were given five dollars toward their gas payments, while other uses of the money bought community members tickets to local basketball games. Upcoming in February will be a blood drive, along with a pizza party and various gift giveaways.

As of Monday, January 10, “Coats & Can-uary” has collected 30 new and gently used coats, as well as 50-60 containers of nonperishable food. The drive will continue until January 31, and donors can bring items to the office at 909 Fisher St. SW.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Schools hires director of Special Education

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Education, at its January 13 board meeting, approved the employment of Lana Tew to be the district’s next Director of Special Education. Tew is a 26-year veteran educator and currently holds the same position in the Morgan County school district. Tew has spent her entire career working with students with disabilities, as well as students who are gifted and talented. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University, a Master of Science from the University of Montevallo and an Educational Specialist degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She worked as...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

South Vinemont trailer park dumpster overflow causing litter problem for surrounding homes

VINEMONT, Ala. – South Vinemont has been experiencing a litter problem around the Vinemont Estates mobile home community for months. The dumpsters at the mobile home park have consistently overflowed, causing litter to scatter across the park and to neighboring homes. Vinemont resident Shirley Arnett called the Sanitation Department about the issue at the beginning of September. Arnett lives across the street from the park and during windy days has had trash blown down her street from the park’s dumpster. The Vinemont town council has discussed the issue at many of their meetings. The council asked the public works director Mike...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Remembering Mayor Tawana Canada

DODGE CITY, Ala. – The Town of Dodge City lost a pillar of the community Tuesday with the passing of Alice Tawana Canada, serving her fourth term as mayor of the town. As her family and community mourn, long-time councilman Anthony Todd shared a few words in honor of their  time together. “Tawana was a great friend. I’ve known her for years,” Todd said. “In the council, she was a great woman–she loved her community, her town. She’d do anything for anybody, and her shoes will be hard to fill.” Todd was elected in 1994 to Place 3 on the first Dodge...
DODGE CITY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Middle School hosting Miss Pioneer Pageant Friday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Middle School Miss Pioneer Pageant will be held tomorrow, January 14, at 7:00 p.m. in the Cullman High School Auditorium. This pageant is being held as a fundraiser for Cullman Middle School and High School special education classes to fund life skills trips.  Special Education teacher Kristen Tanner said, “Myself and Mrs. Stacie Owen both tech students with special needs. We have the opportunity to prepare our students for life after high school through community experiences. In 2020 we were afforded the opportunity to take our students to Disney World where they learned how the work...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Society
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Society
County
Cullman County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
The Cullman Tribune

Baileyton Town Council approves community rentals of the senior center

BAILEYTON, Ala. –It was brought to the attention of the Baileyton Town Council Monday evening that the playground equipment for the park which was meant to arrive at the end of December has yet to be delivered. The manufacturer of the equipment told councilmember Dewayne Sumner in an email that they were having supply chain issues, and the equipment should arrive by the first week of February. The council decided not to approve the Charter service provider franchise agreement. The council discussed the possibility of being stuck in an agreement with Charter and an inability to switch to a different provider with...
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

New date, location announced for Relay For Life of Cullman County; kick-off meeting Jan. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. — Relay For Life of Cullman County announces the 2022 event will be held on a new date and location from previous years.   The local committee has set a date of Saturday, April 30, from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Depot Park and Cullman’s Historic Downtown District.  “Our committee realized changes were needed to improve the experience of Relay For Life while continuing to focus on celebrating cancer survivors in our community and honoring those we’ve lost to the disease,” said event team leadership chairperson Helen Allen.   The committee will host a kick-off meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5:30...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Chamber of Commerce holding Community Luncheon to discuss public safety

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Chamber of Commerce will be holding the first Community Luncheon of the year on January 21, 2022 presented by Shirley Quattlebaum, State Farm Insurance Agent. The event will be at All Steak restaurant, located at 323 Third Ave SE, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Cullman County Sherriff Matt Gentry, Hanceville City Police Chief Bob Long and Cullman City Police Chief Kenny Culpepper will be speaking during the Public Safety Forum. They will be answering questions and updating the community on safety matters. The cost of attendance is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required for attendance. To register, email RSVP@cullmanchamber.org. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Great man, great heart, great friend.’

JONES CHAPEL, Ala. – The Jones Chapel Fire Department (JCFD) announced the retirement of Chief Micah Netherton after 30 years of service to the community Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Tribune reached out to the JCFD after the announcement so the members could share their stories of Netherton’s impact on them and the department. “Micah has served this community for 30 years and served as the chief of the fire department for the last two years. He has been instrumental in the progress we have made during that time,” said Clint Thrasher, who was the assistant chief under Netherton and has since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Coats Can Uary#State Farm
The Cullman Tribune

North Alabama Agriplex offering new educational program Living Landscapes for Wildlife in January

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex will be hosting the Living Landscapes Landscaping for Wildlife from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The North Alabama Agriplex promotes agriculture education and heritage by offering educational programs, Touring Farms for Kids and public events. With Living Landscapes Landscaping for Wildlife, students can learn how to create the perfect habitat for helpful bugs, butterflies and more in their very own yard. A recent announcement reads, “Love attracting birds? Don’t stop there! — Living Landscapes is a program designed for adults and high school aged students to learn more about sustainability in your own backyard.” This event will be $10 per person, with registration required. Registration can be found at: https://cullmanrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=770. Additionally, this educational event is sponsored by the Cullman County Master Gardeners & Cullman Native Plant Society. The North Alabama Agriplex is located at 1714 Tally Ho St Cullman, AL 35055. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Master Gardeners share 2022 initiative for feeding birds during the winter

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Master Gardeners are educators trained by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. During their last meeting, they discussed taking an initiative to feed birds in the winter to help them stay healthy during their migration. On December 9, the group met at the Agriplex and prepared food for the winter birds. The chairman of the Cullman County Master Gardener’s demonstration garden, Teresa Goodwin, instructed the group how to prepare pinecones slathered with peanut butter to hang in trees for the birds. The pinecones need to first be soaked overnight in a Clorox and water solution to kill...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Sweet Life Bakery and Eatery in Jones Chapel adds extended business hours

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Sweet Life Bakery and Eatery in Jones Chapel opened its doors in October of 2021. The eatery was previously open for breakfast and lunch from 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and they have recently expanded their hours to include dinner, reopening from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. during the week. On Saturdays, they will only be open 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays. The bakery/ eatery is the only restaurant in the area that offers home-cooked country meals. Owner Rayven Peak lives in Jones Chapel and opened her business there because...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CORONAVIRUS-19 (COVID-19) FLASH released Jan. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Jan. 5, Cullman Regional Medical Center released the following COVID update: Cullman County is in the High-Risk category for overall level of community transmission. Cullman Regional Current Situation ·         37 COVID positive patients, two of whom are on a ventilator ·         Continue to be vigilant in mask wearing and social distancing.  Everyone should continue to follow precautions to prevent the spread of infection – wash hands, socially distance and wear a mask when you cannot socially distance.  Below is the Alabama Department of Public Health data on hospitalizations statewide. COVID Vaccine Clinics Vaccines for ages 12 and up Cullman Regional’s COVID vaccine clinic is...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Schools present their updated Covid-19 guidelines for 2022

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Positive diagnosis of student or staff: Per ADPH guidelines, positives must stay home for five days (previously 10) following the onset of symptoms or the positive test result. The student or staff member may return on day six if the following two conditions are met: Symptom improvement, which includes the absence of a fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.A mask WILL be required on days 6-10. If a student or staff member cannot meet both conditions, a 10-day home isolation period will be required. Close contact: someone who was within six feet of an infected...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Members of Restoring Women Outreach remember former warden and addiction recovery advocate Brian Buegler after his passing Jan. 3

CULLMAN, Ala. – Brian Buegler, warden at the Cullman County Detention Center for 27 years, passed away on January 3, 2022 at the age of 71. Buegler focused greatly on addiction recovery during his career. He saw the implementation of several programs designed to help inmates battling addiction: Rehabilitation, GED classes and other counseling. He helped with the construction of a new jail and made sure meeting rooms for classes like AA were included. Buegler began visiting the Restoring Women Outreach group, a 12 step-based residential sober living program, in 2011 when it was founded by Buegler’s friend Carol Berry. Carol met...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
1K+
Followers
469
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy