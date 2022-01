Congratulations to Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano on his opinion article about the “ghost” flights into Scranton and Lehigh Valley International Airport. Why are Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, and executives in Lehigh and Northampton counties so silent on this subject? Is it because they do not want us to know about the flights? When the illegals departed the plane, what location were they taken?

SCRANTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO