(HARTFORD)— With the arrival of frigid temperatures across Connecticut, many residents are turning to wood to heat their homes. But did you know that one old, inefficient wood stove can emit as much air pollution as five dirty, old diesel trucks? The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is urging residents to protect their health and that of their family, friends and neighbors by employing “best burn” practices. Properly burning the correct type of wood limits exposure to wood smoke, which is a hazardous air pollutant.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO