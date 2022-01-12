Delaware County Man Accused of Threatening Deputies With Weapon

New York State Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with the theft of a truck while the owner had stepped into a store on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say the elderly owner went into the Walmart in Norwich shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 and when he came out the vehicle that had been parked near the Garden Center of the store was gone.

NORWICH, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO