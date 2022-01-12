ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Delaware County Man Accused of Threatening Deputies With Weapon

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Delaware County man is accused of threatening Deputies with a knife as they attempted to arrest him on a Warrant on January 3. Authorities say...

wnbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Vestal Appoints New Police Chief

Vestal has a new Police Chief. Days after former Chief John Butler stepped aside, the Town announced Vestal resident and long-time Police and Corrections officer, 47-year old Stace Kintner will be the new Police Chief in the town. Kintner is a life-long resident of Vestal and has been at the...
VESTAL, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Vestal Native Named New Police Chief

Vestal has a new Police Chief. Days after former Chief John Butler stepped aside, the Town announced Vestal resident and long-time Police and Corrections officer, 47-year old Stace Kintner will be the new Police Chief in the town. Kintner is a life-long resident of Vestal and has been at the...
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Hamden, NY
Crime & Safety
Delaware County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, NY
City
Hamden, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages House on Endicott’s North Side

Endicott firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze that broke out in a home on the North Side of the village. Authorities say the fire at 118 Robble Avenue was reported around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. The two-story single-family house had been evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. Off-duty firefighters were called into...
ENDICOTT, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Man Charged in Motel Machete Attack in Oneonta

An Oneonta-area man is in custody following an assault that sent the victim to the hospital. New York State Police say they took 29-year-old Anthony Masi into custody January 5, six days after a machete attack at an Oneonta motel. Troopers say they were called to the Budget Inn on...
ONEONTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Sheriff
WNBF News Radio 1290

Delaware County Man Charged With Over a Dozen Burglary Counts

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office says it has two suspects in custody in connection with a string of burglaries last summer. Authorities say during July and August, multiple burglaries were investigated in the Towns of Masonville, Tompkins, Franklin and Hamden. The break-in all had happened between June and August. New York State Police at the same time also received several reports of similar burglaries in the same area.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Meth Dealer Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

A Broome County man who admitted to possessing methamphetamine has received a lengthy prison sentence. According to the district attorney's office, Colt Hickox of Binghamton had pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Hickox was sentenced in Broome County Court to six years in prison and three...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Elderly Homeowner Attacked in Home Invasion Burglary in Hartwick

New York State Police are looking for information concerning a burglary overnight Sunday, January 2 into Monday, January 3 that left the homeowner injured. Authorities say sometime before the morning of January 3 someone entered a home on Poplar Avenue in the Town of Hartwick in Otsego County and injured an elderly person inside. The victim was last listed in stable condition at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.
HARTWICK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNBF News Radio 1290

LATEST: Teenager Shot Near Binghamton High School

A teenager was gunned down late Monday morning on Main Street in Binghamton, just west of the city's high school. Multiple gunshots rang out around 11:15 a.m. Thursday near the Royal Fried Chicken Restaurant at 52 Main Street. According to Binghamton police, the victim was an 18-year-old man who sustained...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Missing Man Mystery in Northeast Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police in Bradford County have a months-old mystery on their hands. Just January 3, 2022, troopers announced that they got a call Thursday, December 30 at around 5:30 p.m. from a relative of 48-year-old Godfrey Jefferson Heath reporting the Towanda man had not been seen or heard from for over a year.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Couple Sought in New Year’s Eve Truck Theft in Norwich

New York State Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with the theft of a truck while the owner had stepped into a store on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say the elderly owner went into the Walmart in Norwich shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 and when he came out the vehicle that had been parked near the Garden Center of the store was gone.
NORWICH, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy