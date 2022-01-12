ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize

By Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Anheuser-Busch is borrowing an idea from Willy Wonka with their new “Live Like a King” sweepstakes. The company is placing 10,000 golden cans of beer (instead of tickets) in specially marked packs across the United States. Anyone who finds...

www.wlns.com

