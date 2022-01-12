Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Ok, we get it. ‘Cali Sober’ is a corny phrase. But, hey, we didn’t make it up. It’s an efficient way to describe the increasing number of people who are opting to limit or eliminate alcohol while continuing to use cannabis. Maybe that describes you all the time, or maybe it’s your approach to Dry January. Whatever your circumstances may be, you just might find that cannabis drinks pleasantly fill a niche where you might have otherwise consumed alcohol. And there are more and better cannabis drinks on the market now than ever before, taking inspiration from craft spirits, beers, and soft drinks. Read on to find some of the best.

