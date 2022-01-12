ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eytan Shander: A whole heck of a lot is riding on this Eagles playoff game

By Eytan Shander
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything rests on this one game. The mood during the week leading up to the Cowboys game – and ultimately through the game – was lackluster at best. For a city that hosts “Cowboys Week” something was noticeably absent ahead of a glorified preseason game....

Super Bowl betting odds: Which team is favored to win it all?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the regular season officially in the books after the Las Vegas Raiders secured a spot in the postseason in a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the field is set. The Green Bay Packers finished with the NFL’s best record at 13-4, earning a first-round bye thanks to a tiebreaker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also won 13 games.
Which NFC Team Poses the Biggest Threat to the Buccaneers?

Super Wild Card Weekend is upon us. The children have gone home. It's only grown-ups, now, as the NFL's remaining 14 teams will battle it out in a win-or-go-home tournament for the ultimate prize: a Super Bowl ring. The Bucs own the NFC's No. 2 seed, but as we all...
Bold predictions for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: 49ers stun Cowboys in Dallas, plus other projections

The 2021 NFL playoffs are finally here, with Super Wild Card Weekend kicking off Saturday. With 12 teams squaring off in six different games across three days, there will be plenty of action before the top-seeded Packers and Titans even enter the mix. We've got Tom Brady in a rematch with the Eagles, who edged him in the Super Bowl four years ago. We've got Bill Belichick taking on the Bills for a third time this season and who topped the Patriots in their last meeting. We've got a third showdown between NFC West rivals. We've got it all!
Colts Radio Analyst Absolutely Destroys Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions: How the experts see Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay's best hope for getting through Wild Card Weekend may rest more on a vaunted run defense than on the arm of Tom Brady. Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl last season with the Buccaneers, will be counted on in a similar way to last season for a repeat performance. But the Bucs' opponent Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles, has something that few other opponents would've had this weekend: A really good run game.
Tom Brady
ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
Vikings Reportedly Line Up GM Interviews, Including Eagles’ Catherine Raiche

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed. One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years. Catherine Raiche (credit: Philadelphia Eagles) The Eagles say Raiche is “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.” Raiche would be the...
Bucs-Eagles Kick Off 2021 Playoffs with Sunday 1:00 PM Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Buccaneers will begin their 2021 postseason push on Sunday, January 16, with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on FOX Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their efforts to repeat as Super Bowl champions on Sunday, January...
NFL
22 of the Eagles’ best playoff moments

When the Eagles are in the playoffs, the city of Philadelphia has a certain buzz to it. The excitement, coupled with a smidge of trepidation, keeps us warm during the often frosty Northeastern climate of January and February. Eagles fans have experienced it all — highs (Super Bowl 52) and...
