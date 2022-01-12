ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New From Cruel Nature Records

By Mike
MAbH (Mortuus Auris & the Black...

The Best (Patrick Shiroishi) Records of 2021

From lyrical minimalism and soft melodies to black metal, free music and the landscape of everyday rituals. I have chosen five most interesting records released last year by Patrick Shiroishi – one of the most active musicians of 2021.
AMN Reviews: Various Artists – Hauntology In UK (2022; Eighth Tower Records)

Hauntology is a concept that is hard to nail down. In short, it is a philosophical notion that aspects of the past continue to influence – haunt – the present. As a corollary, hauntology contemplates “lost futures” in which new ideas failed to occur due to socioeconomic forces. British cultural theorist and writer Mark Fisher applied these themes to music, observing that artists with few resources tend to eschew cultural innovation in favor of continuously reapplying the structures and sounds of the past.
New Releases From Sonic Transmissions Records

Sonic Transmissions Records is a direct result of the upheaval of 2020. In March, Ingebrigt Håker Flaten was visiting his native country Norway when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Planet Earth. Instead of trying to find a circuitous route to the States, he decided to relocate Trondheim after 14 years abroad, leaving his longtime Austin home, and start a record label.
Touching Extremes Reviews

HAN-EARL PARK – Of Life, Recombinant. New Jazz and Improvised Music Recordings As with many experimental guitarists, Han-earl Park considers his instrument as a palette of fundamental principles of sensation rather than mere hues. Throughout diverse partnerships, Park has placed his wisdom as a puppeteer of abnormal frequencies at the service of stimulating projects; among them, this writer likes to remember …
The Road to Sound’s 2021 In Review

Source: The Road to Sound. Thought we were done with best-of lists, but here’s one more that’s really good. In my personal music library, 2021 was a fantastic year for piano. I found myself gravitating towards a variety of albums that made use of the instrument’s many capabilities—open lid extended techniques that glisten and shriek, stark simple melodies, reverberant, echoing tones that fill up a whole room. I’ve always enjoyed solo piano, but never as much as I did in 2021. There’s something enticing about hearing a piano shapeshift into something unexpected, breaking out of its typified boundaries and turning into something more special.
Dead Space Chamber Music Interview

In relation to my recently published review of the dark neo-classical beauty that is The Black Hours, Dead Space Chamber Music’s second album, they contacted me and presented me with the opportunity to throw some probing questions at them, which I was more than happy to do. This brooding record draws from baroque, neofolk, renaissance, medieval, post-rock, avant-garde, and ambient among others, however, it is (after all that) most definitely non-genre specific and this comes from the mouths of the band members.
Wadada & Merzbow Celebrated on Flotation Device Podcast

Flotation Device celebrates the 80th birthday of Wadada Leo Smith, the 65th birthday of Merzbow and the 50th anniversary of Sun Ra’s first concert tour in Egypt with a cherishing look at all three musicians’ esoteric approach to radical music. We also launch our retrospective of 2021’s best new albums of avant-garde music with some compelling music by George Crumb, Fred Frith, Ikue Mori, Joseph Kamaru AKA KMRU, Bill Horist, Sound-In, Acoustic Fringe, Luca Quintavalle, Rhys Chatham and the late Ghédalia Tazartès.
AMN Reviews – Natasha Barrett / Tanja Orning – Symbiosis (2002; Bandcamp)

Symbiosis was composed by Barrett back in 2002 and was originally released on Orning’s Cellotronics album in 2005. This version has updated electronics and is a terrific 18-minute portrait of Barrett’s use of current sound processing and spatialization technology along with Orning’s fiery cello playing. I’ve never heard the 2005 release so I can’t compare the two.
Organ Reframed Festival in London this September

Each year artists at the forefront of experimental music use a mixture of film, music and sound art to challenge preconceptions about the organ with a series of remarkable performances at Union Chapel. Organ Reframed has also travelled to Amsterdam and Moscow. Past commissions include Éliane Radigue, Low, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Philip Jeck, Phill Niblock, Mark Fell, Mira Calix, Darkstar, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Sarah Davachi.
Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
