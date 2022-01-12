New From Cruel Nature Records

There is something appealing about the beginning of a brand new year. It’s something of an illusion since the calendar is somewhat arbitrary and it doesn’t match up well with the beginning or ending of any of the seasons, but there is still something about the psychology of a fresh start that captures the imagination. This year is also a “big” one for me because I will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Speaking of Nature in May. So, despite the possibly silliness of New Year’s observances, I’m actually kind of excited about this one.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO