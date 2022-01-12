ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew Must Face Epstein-Related Sex Suit, NY Judge Rules

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew of the United Kingdom will have to face a civil suit in New York over alleged sex abuse claims tied to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a federal judge ruled. Virginia Giuffre alleges the late financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew for sexual purposes when...

www.nbcnewyork.com

