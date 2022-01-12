ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, You Can Listen to Your Mac Through Your AirPods

Apple is well-known for remarkable design innovations and creating supremely user-friendly products. That's a large part of why the company is setting market cap records . But all that simplicity makes it enormously frustrating when Apple products don't work. One of the classic examples of Apple products not playing nice is how you can't listen to music from your MacBook on your AirPods. You have to have an iOS device instead.

Fortunately, there are other companies cleaning up Apple's messes. Meet AirBuddy , the simple app to connect your AirPods to your Mac. If you want to listen to the music stored on iTunes on your Mac on your AirPods, you need AirBuddy. It's on sale for just $8.99 (reg. $10).

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, AirBuddy makes it easy to just open your AirPods case next to your Mac and see the current status immediately, just like you would with an iPhone or iPad. With a click, you can connect to your Mac's audio and start playing music, watching videos, and listening to everything else. AirBuddy also lets you change listening modes with a global keyboard shortcut, get an overview of all your nearby devices, get battery usage stats for your headsets, and much more. You can also change microphone input and output volume without ever having to open up System Preferences. AirBuddy will even intelligently group your devices based on their relationship to each other, giving you more seamless device management when it comes to your audio devices.

If you like to work in coffee shops and you don't want to drain your phone battery all day while you're listening to music, or you need to watch a video with sound and you only have your AirPods — AirBuddy allows you to listen to your Mac audio through your AirPods. Get it today for 10% off at just $8.99.

