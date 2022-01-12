ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot at by 3 in Englewood, in serious condition: Police

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD - A 37-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car in Englewood Tuesday night. Police said...

Bugaloo
2d ago

These individuals need to put these GUN'S down & 🛑 HATING themselves! Shooting someone in COLD BLOOD isn't a accomplishment. We're living in a world of indifference. As part of anyone that gets convicted. Of these senseless SHOOTINGS. A law should be passed. To start amputating there thumb's or there ENTIRE arm. As a first time offender! With a new law in place such as this. This would definitely detour these senseless SHOOTINGS! Most importantly PRAYER'S should be brought back. Into the school's & there shouldn't be any stipulation's. On how we discipline our children. If anyone is abusing there child. Then yes that individual/individual's. Should be held accountable for there action's! God bless you all & stay strong. In the Marvelous Mighty name. Of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Amen 🙏

