The DP World Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia have signed an extension of their Strategic Alliance until 2026. The existing strategic partnership, announced in 2017, has provided a range of benefits for PGATA Members, including important pathways to global golf tours. PGATA members will benefit from this extension through additional opportunities that strengthen current pathways such as two additional tour cards and a range of other additional exemptions on the DP World Tour. This agreement also reaffirms a joint commitment to the continued growth of the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia as will be seen through an increase in prize money for a range of tournaments.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO