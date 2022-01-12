STEPN announces Early Adopter Double Earning Program

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Polygon discloses three key milestones to be launched in 2022. On Jan. 3, Polygon published a blog post to review its accomplishments in 2021 and to tease the community with three major developments for 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, the Polygon blockchain will be incorporated into Opera’s Web3-ready browser and built-in crypto wallet for Android. Later this year, in the second and third quarters of 2022, the Layer 2 platform will see the launch of Polygon Hermez and Polygon Miden public testnets. Last, but not least, EIP-1559 will introduce burning of MATIC tokens and better fee visibility.

