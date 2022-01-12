ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STEPN announces Early Adopter Double Earning Program

CoinTelegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the release of the STEPN Public Beta on Dec. 20, 2021, users from 85 countries are using STEPN on a daily basis to earn tokens and get fit. There has been strong demand for both nonfungible token (NFT) sneakers and the utility token, Green Satoshi Token (GST), which users burn...

cointelegraph.com

HackerNoon

Create An EVM-Based NFT Contract without Programming Skills: A How-To Guide

NFTs are the new/old superstars of blockchain. An NFT can represent a picture (or any piece of art) or an object in the virtual or the real world, or any other non-fungible thing. In this article, I’ll show you, how you can create your very own NFT contract. OpenZeppelin is a smart contract framework with many smart contract templates and libraries. It also has an online wizard(https://www.hackernoon.com/contracts/4x/wizard) that allows you to create simple smart contracts within a minute.
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Disney patents technology for a theme park metaverse

Disney has been approved for a patent that would create personalized interactive attractions for theme park visitors. The technology would facilitate headset-free augmented reality (AR) attractions at Disney theme parks. The tech would work by tracking visitors using their mobile phones and generating and projecting personalized 3D effects onto nearby...
LIFESTYLE
wateronline.com

WWEMA Announces Affiliate Subscription Program

The Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA) is pleased to announce its new Affiliate Subscription Program. This offering is being made available to individuals in the water industry who wish to invest in their professional development and stay informed about key industry news and events. Examples of those eligible for the Affiliate Subscription Program include individual associates at engineering, consulting, or civil construction firms or technical or management staff at water utilities.1 A primary benefit of the Affiliate Subscription Program is an annual subscription to WWEMA’s Member Bulletin—a synopsis of key information curated from numerous legislative, regulatory, association, and industry sources to save time, share market opportunities, and assemble information about relevant meetings and webinars. Additionally, the subscription allows water professionals to:
INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

League of Kingdoms launches LOKA token following huge user base growth

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 13, 2022 — League of Kingdoms, the first true massively multiplayer online (MMO) blockchain game launched in 2020, is releasing the LOKA token to fuel growth and give agency to its 400,000-strong community of active users. The token will be released to users on Jan. 20, with more details of the launch available closer to the date.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Near Protocol raises $150M to promote Web3 adoption

Proof-of-stake blockchain Near Protocol has raised $150 million in seed investments to accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies. The team announced that the fund would be used to develop regional hubs and raise awareness for blockchain and decentralized tech. Near Protocol aims to use the fresh funds to foster the...
INTERNET
u.today

Polygon Teases 3 Milestones for 2022, XRP Forms “Death Crosses” Pattern, SHIB and ADA Present Buying Opportunity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Polygon discloses three key milestones to be launched in 2022. On Jan. 3, Polygon published a blog post to review its accomplishments in 2021 and to tease the community with three major developments for 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, the Polygon blockchain will be incorporated into Opera’s Web3-ready browser and built-in crypto wallet for Android. Later this year, in the second and third quarters of 2022, the Layer 2 platform will see the launch of Polygon Hermez and Polygon Miden public testnets. Last, but not least, EIP-1559 will introduce burning of MATIC tokens and better fee visibility.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Republic of Palau and Cryptic Labs launch digital residency program

The Republic of Palau and blockchain development firm Cryptic Labs announced the launch of the Root Name System (RNS), a digital residency program on Tuesday. To inaugurate the partnership between Palau, Cryptic Labs and the sovereign-backed digital residency program, Palau’s President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. signed an agreement to grant “all global users” digital residency through the RNS under the country’s Digital Residency Act.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Panther partners with ShapeShift to add interoperable privacy to DeFi and Web3

As Panther pushes towards the decentralization of our protocol from Day 1 with LaunchDAO, the first-ever private and decentralized project launch, the team has unveiled a new, exciting partnership. Panther Protocol is partnering with ShapeShift, a household name in the crypto industry. ShapeShift has taken brave steps in the recent...
INTERNET
Hyperallergic

The NFT Handbook: How to Create, Sell and Buy Non-Fungible Tokens

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have quickly risen to become one of the most popular trends in blockchain and digital currencies. Contemporary artists, gallerists, and auction houses are exploring ways to use NFTs as a way to extend their relationship in a new format that allows for an art experience beyond the confines of the canvas. The NFT Handbook: How to Create, Sell and Buy Non-Fungible Tokens, written by digital entrepreneurs Matt Fortnow and QuHarrison Terry, is a guide to creating, selling, and buying NFTs, accessible even to those without experience in blockchain or crypto technology.
MARKETS
wccftech.com

2022 iPhone SE Could Be Announced as Early as March via Virtual Announcement

The 2022 iPhone SE could see an announcement much earlier than previously anticipated, with a new prediction claiming that we may see the low-cost option arriving as early as March. Apple Is Not Changing Its Announcement Format - 2020 iPhone SE Was Unveiled Through a Press Release. Through MacRumors, we...
CELL PHONES
CoinTelegraph

Animoca Brands-backed Monster Galaxy P2E to launch on Bybit launchpad

Singapore, January 12, 2022 — Monster Galaxy P2E, a new play-to-earn (P2E) social role-playing mobile game by popular mobile gaming company Gaia Online is launching its token on January 18, 2022, at 12:00 pm UTC via an initial exchange offering (IEO) on Bybit, one of the world’s fastest-growing. The tokens will be available under the native token GGM/Tether (USDT) pair on Bybit’s launchpad.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

POD: The Web3 infrastructure for data collaboration

The Public Onchain Database — or POD — is launching today to make working with metaverse data more easy and accessible. POD is a Web3 project that collaborates and manages all metaverse data (metadata) in a single interface for developers, builders and users. As the Metaverse expands, so...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

ICON commits $200M to interoperability incentive fund

The ICON Foundation announced plans to launch an interoperability incentive program for 200 million ICX, or approximately $200 million at the time of publication. The foundation supports the development of the ICON network, South Korea’s largest public aggregator chain. The foundation said that it hopes this program will incentivize the ICON community and its partner networks to adopt ICON’s Blockchain Transmission Protocol, or BTP.
TECHNOLOGY
athensceo.com

Monica Bledsoe on Athens Farmers Market, SNAP Doubling Program

Program Coordinator of the Athens Farmers Market Monica Bledsoe talks about offering the SNAP Doubling Program and how to find out if you are eligible. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
ATHENS, GA
Mynah Marie

3 Promising Metaverse and Play-to-Earn Games to Keep an Eye on in 2022

Disclaimer: The author’s opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by the author constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or content published by the author be relied upon for any investment activities. The author strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Benzinga

Flora Growth Announces Advisory Board Appointment

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced the appointment of accomplished business leader and cannabis industry expert Tim Leslie as the chairman of its newly formed advisory board. The establishment of the advisory board comes as Flora continues to develop its corporate structure to include a robust roster of human capital. Leslie’s appointment aligns with the company’s goal of working with the industry’s best leaders to provide strategic counsel on matters that will fuel its growth.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase, PayPal to offer free crypto tax forms via TaxBit Network

Crypto tax compliance firm TaxBit is working to unite major industry companies like Coinbase and Binance.US within one network to enable free 2021 tax forms for users. The crypto tax software provider on Tuesday launched the TaxBit Network, a group of companies aiming to democratize crypto tax calculations and tax forms by providing necessary tax reporting data to all network users for free.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoin.com

Shiba Inu Project Reveals 'Doggy DAO,' Devs Say Phase 1 to Provide 'Immediate Power to the SHIB Army'

During the last half of 2021, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) have been popping out of the woodwork in mass numbers, airdropping tokens and creating governance systems for specific projects. Just before the end of the year on December 31, the developers behind the Shiba Inu crypto protocol have announced the launch of a “Doggy DAO” in order to give more power to shiba inu users.
TECHNOLOGY

