BYU Basketball will play in its first conference road game of the season on Thursday night against the no. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs. The BYU Cougars had another huge WCC game on Saturday, beating Saint Mary’s, 52-43 at the Marriott Center. Arguably uncharacteristic of past BYU teams, defense is a huge difference maker to this squad, with the Saint Mary’s win being clear proof. BYU is 2-0 in conference play and 14-3 overall.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO