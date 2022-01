Dacia is pushing full steam ahead with an updated range of cars that appeal to the budget-conscious buyer. We’ve been really impressed with the all-new Sandero and its chunky Stepway alter ego, and there’s even a brand-new model in the form of the Jogger seven-seater on the way. Plus there’s this: an updated version of the familiar Duster SUV. It’s not a totally new model like the Sandero, but there are a handful of changes to keep the car up to date.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO