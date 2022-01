UPS Inc. is working on an initiative designed to provide end-to-end shipment visibility to all of its customers, CEO Carol Tomé said Tuesday. The initiative, code-named Project Evolve, will give UPS (NYSE: UPS) customers digital insight into the whereabouts of their shipments from the origin manufacturer to the end customer, whether it be a business or consumer, Tomé (pictured) said during an interview that coincided with an annual one-day event held by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to discuss the outlook for the year ahead.

