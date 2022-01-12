ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Pipeline of potential Northern Ireland investors has never been stronger’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JH1Hw_0djbNHQ200
Financial News

The pipeline of investors considering moving into Northern Ireland is stronger than ever as companies seek to exploit the dual market access offered by the Brexit protocol, MPs have been told.

Experts in investment and policy highlighted opportunities offered by the Northern Ireland Protocol as they gave evidence to a Westminster Committee.

Under the terms of the protocol agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, Northern Ireland traders have unfettered access to sell products both into the European single market and within the UK internal market.

While the experts emphasised the advantages businesses could secure under the protocol, they also stressed the need to resolve the uncertainty around the more contentious aspects of the protocol, primarily the trade barriers it has created for goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Gareth Hagan, a senior executive in a firm specialising in facilitating foreign investment, told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that investors are aware of the business edge Northern Ireland has secured.

The deputy chief executive of OCO Global said: “I would say that there is an opportunity here to be grasped…

“I think the fundamentals of market access, the fundamentals of the dual market access that we have, the proximity of a very significant market for Northern Ireland and the UK basically on our doorstep – I think all of those basically in any context would be looked at as a very significant competitive advantage that one would seek to leverage.”

Mr Hagan highlighted other reasons why Northern Ireland is attractive to investors, such as a low-cost and business-friendly environment.

He said the interest is not limited to foreign investors, highlighting that companies from elsewhere in the UK are also aware of the potential benefits of investing in Northern Ireland.

“I do know, I have it on good authority, that the investment pipeline in terms of investors with an interest in Northern Ireland is stronger than it’s ever been,” he said.

However, he warned that uncertainty and complexity around the protocol, as well as the political contention it has created, could hinder prospective investors from making firm commitments to the region.

He said there is a need to focus in on the detail of the issues causing problems, and find solutions.

“I think we can actually demystify quite a lot of that and create some clarity and some assurance to give us a stable basis to move forward,” he said.

Ann Watt, director of the Pivotal Public Policy Forum, told the committee: “I think businesses will tell you the protocol offers big opportunities for Northern Ireland in the unfettered access to both markets.”

She also stressed the need to find resolutions to the outstanding issues with the protocol’s operation.

But she said some companies have already taken the decision to put operations into Northern Ireland to take advantage of the dual market access.

“Businesses are already doing that, there are some that are already relocating operations to Northern Ireland because of the market access, so I think that’s something that can be built on,” she told MPs.

Business and investors want certainty and they want predictability, and the political difficulties that there are at the minute mean that they're not getting either of those things

“However, of course, business and investors want certainty and they want predictability, and the political difficulties that there are at the minute mean that they’re not getting either of those things, they are not getting the certainty and predictability. So, I think we need a quick resolution.”

Ms Watt said the most crucial thing for prospective investors is stability in government.

She also claimed that Stormont has “fallen short” in terms of long-term planning for investment.

“All the evidence would suggest that the biggest thing foreign direct investors look for is stability in government,” she said.

“Investors also look for a Government that has a clear economic plan and a clear investment plan for the future.

“I would suggest that one of the shortcomings of the Northern Ireland Executive is it lacks that ambition for the future.

“I would say the Executive has fallen short on that in terms of really grasping the opportunities and also has not put in place longer term plans for investment in infrastructure, skills, R&D and so on, that would really convince investors of the future direction of government policy in Northern Ireland.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Coveney wants deal on NI Protocol by end of February

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he wants to see an agreement on the Protocol reached by the end of February. Mr Coveney said he does not want to see the the Northern Ireland Assembly election in May become dominated by the “polarising” issue. It comes after...
POLITICS
newschain

Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi faces five new corruption charges

Myanmar’s military-installed government has filed five new corruption charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in connection with granting permits to rent and buy a helicopter, a legal official said on Friday. Suu Kyi, who has been detained since last February’s military takeover, is already being tried on...
WORLD
The Independent

Truss says there is ‘deal to be done’ over Northern Ireland Protocol

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said there is a “deal to be done” with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Following her first meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, held at her official residence at Chevening in Kent, she said they had agreed to hold further talks on January 24.However she refused to rule out the possibility the UK could invoke Article 16 – suspending part of the arrangements in the protocol – if they could not agree a way forward.“We have had constructive talks with the EU. We are now going to going into intensive negotiations to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#European Union#Uk#A Westminster Committee#Eu#Oco Global
The Independent

What does an ‘ambitious’ trade agreement with the UK mean for India?

India and UK have formally launched free trade negotiations and finalised the terms of agreement to double bilateral trade by 2030 for a post-Brexit free trade deal. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK secretary of state for international trade, and her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal launched the deal on Thursday. She was on a two-day visit to India to hold talks on the “mutually beneficial agreement” for jobs, businesses and communities.The UK’s main demands include removing enormous import duties on scotch whisky and cars, which are currently at 150 per cent and 125 per cent respectively. New Delhi, in turn, reportedly wants to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Devolved governments unite to demand urgent action on ‘cost of living crisis’

The UK Government is being challenged to “urgently intervene” and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland uniting to demand action.Senior politicians from Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the “cost of living crisis”.Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans said households “need to see urgent action from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs”.She said rising energy bills are a “particular concern at the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

No ‘convincing case’ for digital Bank of England currency, says Lords committee

The creation of an official UK digital currency could lead to a run on the banks during economic downturns, a committee of peers has warned.The Lords Economic Affairs Committee said that the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK.Bank of England officials are currently among those at 90 central banks around the world who are exploring whether they should introduce their own digital currencies.“However, the introduction of a UK CBDC would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the monetary system for decades to come and may pose significant risks depending on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

DUP leader tells Tory MPs that protocol is a ‘bad deal for UK’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told Conservative MPs on the backbench 1922 Committee that the Northern Ireland Protocol is a “good deal for Brussels, but a bad deal for the UK”.Si Jeffrey met with the influential group as part of his efforts to build pressure on the Government to push for the removal of the so-called Irish Sea border.He held the meeting ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Thursday to discuss negotiations over the post-Brexit agreement.Speaking after the meeting, Sir Jeffrey said: “This was a welcome opportunity to outline to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

New year, same feud: UK-EU resume talks on Brexit trade spat

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for Britain and the European Union to rebuild their relationship, as she and bloc’s top Brexit official met Thursday for talks on a thorny dispute over Northern Ireland trade.Truss and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic were meeting at Chevening House, the foreign secretary’s official country retreat in southeast England.Truss urged the EU to show a “pragmatic approach” to resolving problems that have soured the relationship since Britain left the 27-nation bloc last year.“As fellow believers in liberty and democracy, we should be capable of reaching an agreement that delivers for Northern Ireland...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK finance reigns in Europe despite Brexit fallout

One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs. London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

State of Stormont: can Northern Ireland trust in Truss?

The new year in Northern Ireland has opened much the same as the last, with DUP First Minister Paul Givan warning that Stormont’s collapse is “inevitable” unless changes are made to post-Brexit regulations for the region. When the Northern Ireland protocol came into force in January 2021, it created new checks on goods arriving from Great Britain. This triggered protests from unionists, who felt the arrangements separated them from the rest of the UK, and undermined the union. The resulting turmoil led to three unionist party leaders resigning in 2021.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boost to economy from India trade deal as little as 0.12%, government admits

The UK’s prospective post-Brexit trade deal with India could boost the British economy by as little as 0.12 per cent, the government has estimated.International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan welcomed the “golden opportunity” of a free trade agreement as she launched negotiations with her Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Thursday.A deal could increase Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) “between 0.12 per cent and 0.22 per cent in the long run”, according to a strategy document published by the Department for International Trade (DIT).It is hoped that any new agreement would include cutting tariffs on exports of British-made cars and Scotch whisky, with...
WORLD
The Independent

India, Britain launching talks on free trade deal

India and Britain are launching talks on pursuing a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi and will meet with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Actual negotiations kick off next week, officials said. Both sides hope the deal will spark huge benefits for several industries, from food and drink to cutting-edge renewable technology. The deal could potentially...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Truss calls on EU to take ‘pragmatic approach’ to end deadlock on protocol

Liz Truss has told Brussels it has a “clear responsibility” to solve the problems caused by Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit deal as she held her first face-to-face talks with Maros Sefcovic.The Foreign Secretary, who assumed responsibility for the negotiations following Lord Frost’s resignation, is hosting the European Commission vice-president at her Chevening country retreat in Kent for talks on Thursday and Friday.Ahead of the meeting, she said the EU must show a “pragmatic approach” to the issues created by the Northern Ireland Protocol which effectively creates a trade barrier in the Irish Sea for goods crossing from Great Britain in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Fuel, food, housing costs to 'squeeze' British, says think tank

Millions of British families will suffer through the "year of the squeeze" in 2022, the Resolution Foundation, a UK think tank, has warned. The foundation has projected that the British public will face higher energy bills, stagnant wages and increased taxes in 2022, which could cost an additional 1,200 pounds per family.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Unions, charities and green groups demand North Sea windfall tax to reduce bills

Unions, charities, think tanks and green campaign groups have urged Boris Johnson’s government to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas operators to ease the pressure on families facing rising fuel bills.Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have called for a tax on the North Sea giants’ profits in a bid to cut average household energy costs set to soar further in April.Several leading civil society organisations – including the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), Save the Children, Fuel Poverty Action, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace UK – have backed the idea, insisting ministers must take...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy