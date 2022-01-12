Kikuchi: A Blue Jays Rotation Candidate

If the Blue Jays are going to pull off a big trade, they may have to dip into their big league talent. But, who would that include?. The Toronto Blue Jays are likely to add one more infielder and a starter before the 2022 season begins. There are many avenues down which they can travel to accomplish this. Free agency is one way to not only get what you need, but keep your farm system in tact. Unfortunately, the funds required to go down that road are not infinite. For that reason, the club may need to pull off a trade, and if it is to land an impact bat or starter, they will likely have to pull from their big league roster. There are a few names that could be playing elsewhere in 2022.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO