Kikuchi: A Blue Jays Rotation Candidate

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly in the market for another starting pitcher. One of the names bandied about by baseball observers is Yusei Kikuchi. Is he a good fit for the Blue Jays?. Before MLB locked out the players, the Blue Jays added Kevin Gausman to the rotation....

