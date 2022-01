What on earth have I just watched? From the team that played Wycombe... first half against Lincoln was the worst this season. Left hand side of the pitch was bypassed time and again Cirkin and Diamond had a mare. Gooch was embarrassing – he is stealing a wage – and Johnson sent off another embarrassment. Give credit to Lincoln, their game plan worked to perfection, Maguire took the water and we just never turned up. We have to now get some players in they looked tired, devoid of ideas because the squad players playing now are just not good enough. We do not need a Streaky Johnson run now when again we are in a good position – Kyril get your hand in your pocket, we need some fresh players in. Let’s not blow it this time, let’s get out of this league time for the players to show some balls for once. The fans deserve better than what we have just watched, which was shocking. We can not afford any more performances like that or it will the same old story failure.

