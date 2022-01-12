ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the market responds to US CPI may set the near-term course

By Marc Chandler
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview: US stocks built on the recovery started on Monday and Powell's suggestion of letting the balance sheet shrink later this year eased some speculation of a fourth hike this year, which seemed to allow the Treasury market to stabilize. What amounts to a greater appetite for risk is carrying over...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Dollar sell-off slows, US PPI climbs the most in ten years

JPY Outperforms, GBP, AUD Flat, Stocks Fall, Yields Ease. Summary: The Dollar’s sell-off that began this week slowed after US Producer Prices rose less than expected in December. However, the climb in December Wholesale Prices were the biggest on a 12-month basis since data went back to 2010. On the employment front, US Weekly Unemployment Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000 the previous week, and higher than median forecasts at 199,000. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies settled at 94.80 from 94.90 yesterday and 95.60 Wednesday. After hitting an overnight and near 3-month high at 1.3749, Sterling (GBP/USD) slid to finish little changed at 1.3715 (1.3712 yesterday). Uncertainty over the future of current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to his attendance to a work party despite lockdowns saw limited impact on the British currency. The UK remained well ahead of other major developed nations in its handling of Omicron given its successful rollout of booster jabs. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback (USD/JPY) slumped 0.53% to 114.07 (114.50 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) edged up to 1.1460 from 1.1450. Earlier in the week, the shared currency jumped above the 1.1400 resistance threshold after trading below it since the start of 2022. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) settled at 0.7285, little changed from 0.7288 yesterday as speculative short bets continued their unwind. Overnight, AUD/USD traded to 0.7314, a fresh 2022 high. The USD/CAD pair finished at 1.2492 from 1.2500. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the US Dollar was mixed. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) closed flat at 1.3455. The USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) pair dipped to 33.22 from 33.27 yesterday. USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed at 6.3635 from 6.3615.
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1458. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1507; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 1.1385 and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD turns negative and returns to 1.1440, focus on US data

EUR/USD fades the initial spike to fresh highs near 1.1480. Chairwoman Lagarde suggested inflation pressures should ease in 2022. US Retail Sales surprised to the downside in December. After climbing as high as the 1.1480 region, and new two-month highs, EUR/USD deflated and returned to the mid-1.1400s, where it is...
FXStreet.com

No single trend in global equities ahead of US Retail Sales data

The Dollar weakening continues. Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed. Gold prices are rebounding. Equity index futures are mixed currently ahead of US retail sales report today at 14:30 CET following a retreat on Wall Street Thursday. Facebook shares lost 2.03% underperforming market ahead of reports today Meta is being sued for £2.3bn in a class action lawsuit that claims 44 million Facebook users in the UK had their data exploited after signing up to the social network, Apple stock lost 1.9% Thursday.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pushes higher and targets 1.1500 ahead of ECB, key data

EUR/USD moves to fresh 2-month highs around 1.1480. The dollar remains under heavy pressure drops to multi-week lows. Germany GDP ECB’s Lagarde next of note in the docket. The upbeat note around the single currency remains well and sound on Friday and lifts EUR/USD to new 2-month peaks in the 1.1480 region.
FXStreet.com

Rates spark: A breather on the way up?

Rates have been bouncing back after this week's key events and data. Some are seeing value again, eyeing also geopolitical risks. In the background though lurks the Fed's desire for a steeper curve to provide it with more leeway to ratchet up key rates. The ECB lags behind, but the discussion is already shifting toward more persistent price pressures.
FXStreet.com

The return of interest rate anxiety

A late sell-off in the US on Thursday is weighing heavily on sentiment around the globe with Asia ending the week on a negative note and Europe heading for a similar finish. Tech was once again hit the hardest as interest rate anxiety kicked in. The rebound looked premature and yesterday showed investors don't have the stomach for a sustainable rebound yet. I have no doubt the dip buyers will be tempted back in soon enough but we could see a little more pain before that happens.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Looking forward to an Omicron free spring?

US dollar fades as Treasury yields stall after sharp gains. Failure at 115.00 and 114.00 erases all 2022 success. General dollar weakness points to a post-Omicron economy. The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a recovery based on technical support. The USD/JPY shed its remaining 2022 gains this week as markets look...
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index regains the smile and approaches 95.00

DXY reverses the earlier drop to two-month lows near 94.60. US Retail Sales surprised to the downside in December. The US Consumer Sentiment comes next in the docket. Tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), the greenback, stages a moderate comeback after bottoming out in multi-week lows near 94.60 at the end of the week.
FXStreet.com

US: Inflation could persist in 1H 2022 – UOB

"Further US inflationary pressures could persist in 1H 2022" says Alvin Liew, Senior Economist at UOB Group, commenting on the latest US inflation figures. “The latest US CPI data showed consumer price inflation surged further by 0.5% m/m, 7.0% y/y in Dec (from 0.8% m/m, 6.8% y/y in Nov), at a new record y/y pace since Jun 1982 (7.2% y/y). Core CPI (which excludes food and energy) also rose by 0.6% m/m, 5.5% y/y, from 0.5% m/m, 4.9% y/y in Nov, the highest y/y print since Jun 1991 (4.96%) The inflation outcome again did not surprise the markets as it was quite close to expectations.”
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls moved in on the 1.3730s but has stalled

GBP/USD has been creeping steadily higher in the face of a softer US dollar. Some hawkish tones have been dialled down at the Fed by recent comments from officials. At 1.3729, GBP/USD is higher on the day so far, trading up 0.16% after climbing from a low of 1.3705. The price is stalling here but the US dollar has been on the backfoot and the pound is lapping it up. The Bank of England has been one of the more hawkish of the central banks.
FXStreet.com

Weekly economic and financial commentary

Inflation is intensifying and consumer activity is cooling, data covering the month of December reveal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.0% year-over-year, the fastest increase in nearly 40 years. Similarly, the Producer Price Index (PPI) was up 9.7% over the year. Meanwhile, retail sales unexpectedly declined 1.9% in the final month of the year.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD stabilises above 1.1400 as market’s enter their typical pre-weekend lull, bears eye key 1.1380 support

EUR/USD has stabilised just above 1.1400, having dropped back from earlier session highs in the 1.1480s. Technicians will be eyeing a key level of support in the 1.1380 area. EUR/USD selling has continued into the US trading session, though the bearish intra-day momentum has for the moment eased with the pair finding support above the psychologically important 1.1400 figure. At current levels around the 1.1410 mark, the pair is trading lower by about 0.4% and is over 0.6% lower versus its Asia Pacific session highs in the 1.1480s. Technicians will be eyeing support in the 1.1380 area in the form of the late-November/December highs. Some EUR/USD bulls will be hoping that, after this week’s bullish breakout from the late-November/December ascending triangle, a retest of this key area of support might prove an excellent entry point to reload on longs and to target a move towards 1.1500.
