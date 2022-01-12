ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Significant proportion of babies born in 2045 forecast to live beyond 100

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiYss_0djbMZ1f00

More than a quarter of British girls born in 20 years’ time will live to be at least 100 years old, according to new estimates.

At present, people who reach 100 get a signed birthday card from the Queen.

But the royal family may need to rethink the policy going forward as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) predicts a quarter of girls born in just over 20 years’ time will live to be centenarians, as will one in five baby boys.

New projections from the ONS estimate 13.6% of boys and 19% of girls born in the UK in 2020 are expected to live to at least 100.

This is expected to increase to 20.9% of boys and 27% of girls born in 2045.

The new ONS projections on life expectancies in the UK suggest boys born in the UK in 2020 can expect to live on average to age 87.3 years and girls to 90.2 years.

But health analysts said the data shows a child born in the UK in 2020 will die nearly five years earlier than previously predicted.

David Finch, assistant director of healthy lives at the Health Foundation think tank, said: “Today’s figures show that children born today can still expect to live longer than their parents.

“However, people living in the UK today are not expected to live for as long as previously predicted.

“The unprecedented increase in deaths caused by Covid-19 should end as we move beyond the pandemic, but there will be a lasting impact from the decade of stalling life expectancy prior to the pandemic.

“Girls born in 2020 are now expected to die 4.8 years earlier than was expected in 2012, and boys, 4.5 years earlier.

“The Government faces a massive challenge in delivering its promise to improve life expectancy for people in the UK.

“A whole-Government approach is required if we are to see significant progress, including in areas that contribute to health, such as having more secure employment, good quality homes and adequate welfare support for those who are struggling.

“Improving health needs to be a key consideration in all Government policy and investment decisions, the vast majority of which have the potential to help or hinder efforts.

“The pandemic has laid bare the extent of underlying poor health in the UK, with tragic consequences. Good health is vital to the country’s prosperity and Government cannot delay any further in investing in our future.”

The ONS estimates also state that people aged 65 in the UK in 2020 can expect to live on average a further 19.7 years for men and 22.0 years for women.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Children born today will die five years earlier than predicted a decade ago as life expectancy falls

A baby born in the UK in the 2020s will die nearly five years earlier than previously predicted almost 10 years ago, new data shows.Girls born last year are expected to live for 90.2 years, and boys for 87.3 years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Girls born in 2020 are expected to live 4.8 fewer years than predicted in 2012, and boys 4.5 fewer years.This is despite the historical trend showing that life expectancy generally increases as standards of living improve over the years.The coronavirus pandemic has been cited as one factor for the decline in expected life...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Uk#British#Ons#The Health Foundation
The Independent

UK’s over-85 population projected to nearly double in 25 years

The UK’s elderly population could nearly double in size over the next 25 years, new figures suggest.The number of people aged 85 and over in the UK is projected to rise from an estimated 1.7 million in 2020 to 3.1 million by 2045.This would see the over-85s account for 4.3% of the population by 2045, or around one in 23 people, up from 2.5% or one in 40 in 2020.Over the same period the proportion of the population aged 0-14 is projected to fall from 17.9% to 14.8%, while the proportion aged 15-29 drops from 18.3% to 16.9%.The figures, which...
U.K.
The Independent

Scotland’s population forecast to fall after peaking in 2028

Scotland’s population will fall after reaching a peak in 2028 if current trends continue, according to new research.National Records of Scotland (NRS) projects the population will rise slightly to 5.48 million in 2028 before falling to 5.39 million by 2045.Currently, 5.47 million people live in Scotland.If past trends in births, deaths and migration continue, then by 2045 there will be 200,000 fewer children (a fall of 22%) and 300,000 more people over 65 (an increase of 30%).NEW 📉 Our Population Projection for Scotland shows Scotland’s population is due to fall by 2045. Most of the drop is driven by a...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy