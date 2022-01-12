ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US CPI: What’s the trade today?

By Giles Coghlan LLB, Lth, MA
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpectations going into the US CPI print today is for headline inflation to rise to 7.0% year on year. The core reading is 5.4% y/y and the polled economists still project that the US has not reached peak inflation. The Fed, like central banks around the world, are becoming increasingly concerned...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Headline Inflation#Core Inflation#Interest Rates#Y Y#Fed#Qe#Eurusd#Gbpusd#Nzdusd
investing.com

The Fed May Push The U.S. Economy Into Recession

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Inflation rates for December showed no signs of slowing, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising by 7% year over year, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped by 9.7%. The big jump in both the CPI and PPI come as a surprise especially following a weaker than expected December ISM manufacturing report and prices paid index and a big slump in oil and gasoline prices in November.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
FXStreet.com

CPI is hotter, what will PPI be? And wages are falling

CPI is as HOT as it was in 1980 – yet yields didn’t move???. PPI is due out any moment – will it pierce 10%. The Dollar index falls, helping to send oil and other commodities higher. Earnings season officially starts tomorrow…. Financials in focus. Talk...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI

“Stocks have managed to build on Tuesday’s rally, after US CPI for December came in line with forecasts, calming some fears about the direction of inflation.”. US markets still lagging Europe over recent sessions. FTSE rise dominated by miners and oil names. “It is good to be a bit...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

3 Fed interest rate hikes in 2022 'not necessarily in the bag,' US Bank chief economist says

Consumer prices in December rose the most year-over-year since 1982, feeding into the Federal Reserve’s guidance that it may need to raise interest rates three times this year to combat inflation. But one economist says the last year has taught an important lesson: forecasters have to stay humble, and nimble. That means there’s no guarantee that three hikes will be necessary.
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

US CPI: Lucky 7?

The US CPI for December was in-line with expectations of 7% vs November’s print of 6.8%. This is the highest reading since June 1982! The Core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components of the data, was 5.5% vs 5.4% expected. November’s print was 4.9%! This is the highest reading for the core print since February 1991!
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

How the market responds to US CPI may set the near-term course

Overview: US stocks built on the recovery started on Monday and Powell's suggestion of letting the balance sheet shrink later this year eased some speculation of a fourth hike this year, which seemed to allow the Treasury market to stabilize. What amounts to a greater appetite for risk is carrying over into Asia Pacific activity today. Many of the large bourses advanced more than 1%, with the Hang Seng up almost 2.8% and the Nikkei up nearly as much. Bond yields pulled back mostly 2-4 bp in the region, but higher unemployment (3.8% vs. 3.1%) saw the 10-year South Korean yield fall by six basis points. Europe's Stoxx 600 opened higher but has stalled, while US futures recover from initial weakness to move higher. European yields are around 2-2.5 bp lower, Portugal is under-performing as new supply seems to be weighing on prices. The US 10-year Treasury is hovering near 1.74%. The dollar is little changed against most of the major currencies. Norway reported stronger mainland GDP (Nov +0.7% after flat in October) underscoring the likelihood that the Norges Bank raises rates at next week's meeting, and the krone is up nearly 0.6%. The Canadian dollar, which appeared to break higher yesterday, is extending the gains today. Similarly, most emerging market currencies are +/- 0.15%, but the South Korean won (~+0.35%) and the South African rand (~+0.3%) are the main exceptions. Turning to commodities, gold is paring yesterday's 1.1% advance, giving back nearly a quarter. Energy prices are firm. February WTI is extending yesterday's gains. It is approaching last year's high set in late October near $82.15. Natural gas prices are higher too. US prices are up for the fourth session amid a cold snap. Today's gains bring the year-to-date gain to about 18%, while Europe's benchmark is up nearly a quarter so far this year. Floods in Brazilian iron ore mines have underpinned the industrial metal recently, which is at a new three-month high today. Copper prices are up about 1.7% for the second consecutive session. They fell by 1.2% last week.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy