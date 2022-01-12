ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus ready for take off [Video]

By Giles Coghlan LLB, Lth, MA
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s look at the DAX today. Choose your market and limits in the Seasonax screener function to automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities. Let’s look at Jan 17. Set the history of the data that you want to examine. Let’s go for the past 10 years. Set...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Best gold strategy for 2022 [Video]

FXStreet.com

Markets end 2021 with a Thud [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 95.780. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 76.29. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 20 ticks and trading at 159.26. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 114 ticks Higher and trading at 4787.50. Gold:...
FXStreet.com

Powell speaks [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 95.645. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 81.48. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 155.30. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Higher and trading at 4709.00. Gold:...
FXStreet.com

Markets still not wowed [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.885. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 79.34. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 155.23. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 88 ticks Higher and trading at 4683.00. Gold:...
executivetraveller.com

Photos: See inside the world’s first Airbus A220 private jet

There’s a booming and very lucrative business in transforming popular commercial jets from Airbus and Boeing into a luxury private ride. Some of the most extravagant are VIP versions of the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, plus the mighty Boeing 747 jumbo and Airbus A380 superjumbo. If money...
FXStreet.com

No single trend in global equities ahead of US Retail Sales data

The Dollar weakening continues. Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed. Gold prices are rebounding. Equity index futures are mixed currently ahead of US retail sales report today at 14:30 CET following a retreat on Wall Street Thursday. Facebook shares lost 2.03% underperforming market ahead of reports today Meta is being sued for £2.3bn in a class action lawsuit that claims 44 million Facebook users in the UK had their data exploited after signing up to the social network, Apple stock lost 1.9% Thursday.
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin surges 11% as payments go live on Tesla store

Dogecoin (DOGE) payments went live on the Tesla store in Asian hours on Friday, with prices seeing an 11% increase shortly afterward. The store displays pricing information in both U.S. dollars and dogecoin. The Giga Texas Belt Buckle lists for 835 DOGE (≈$155.5); the Cyberquad sells for 12,020 DOGE (≈$2,296), while a Cyberwhistle goes for 300 DOGE (≈$57).
FXStreet.com

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA stock trends up in Friday session

Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980. Update: Tesla just performed a red to green switch in early trading on Friday with the stock opening down 1%. Currently, the stock is trading up 0.6% at $1,037 as investors grapple with the latest hawkishness from Fed officials. The Nasdaq has performed a similiar red to green switch and is currently up 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Dow remain in negative territory.
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Stocks Set to Drop as Dow Stock JPMorgan Falls After Quarterly Results

U.S. stock futures turned lower Friday after Dow stock JPMorgan (JPM) fell nearly 3% in the premarket as investors parsed quarterly results from the nation's largest bank by assets. The company's fourth-quarter per-share earnings of $3.33 and revenue of $30.35 billion, both beat estimates. However, JPMorgan said it took a $1.8 billion net benefit from releasing reserves for loan losses that never materialized; without that benefit earnings would have been $2.86 per share, missing expectations. (CNBC)
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY is expected to meet solid support around 113.60 – UOB

Extra decline in USD/JPY is seen facing a tough barrier around 113.60 in the next weeks, suggest FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected USD to ‘test 114.30’ yesterday and we were of the view that ‘the next support 114.00 is not unlikely to come into the picture’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations as USD dropped to 113.98 before settling on a soft note at 114.17 (-0.40%). While deeply oversold, the weakness in USD has yet to stabilize. That said, any further decline is unlikely to break the major support at 113.60 (there is another support at 113.80). Resistance is at 114.30 but only a breach of 114.50 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
