The Board of Directors of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation recently approved over $4 million in grants to more than 125 nonprofit organizations. The awards include grants to support organizations and programs, as well as distributions from donor-advised, designated, scholarship and agency funds. This includes a $200,000 grant from the Creating Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities (SET) Fund. This grant, awarded to Foundation 2 Crisis Services, will support the implementation of Group Violence Intervention (GVI) strategies in Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO