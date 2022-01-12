ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK PM Johnson did not see May 2020 Downing Street invitation - press secretary

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not see an email sent by a senior aide inviting staff to a gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence in May 2020 during a coronavirus lockdown, Johnson’s press secretary said on Wednesday.

“He did not see the email,” the press secretary told reporters.

Earlier, Johnson offered his “heartfelt apologies” for attending the gathering at his official residence, to which the aide told staff to “bring your own booze”. Johnson said he had believed it was a work event. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

