ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK's Johnson Matthey plans to close battery materials unit as no buyers found

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British chemicals firm Johnson Matthey Plc said on Wednesday it has started a consultation with its employees about a proposed closure of its battery materials business as it has not yet found a buyer for the entire unit.

The company, which announced plans in November to sell the battery business amid crushing competition and low returns, said it was pursuing the sale of the division’s individual assets. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

UK Retailers Forge Ahead Amid Supply Chain Distruptions

In addition to providing updates on holiday results, M&S, Asos and JD Sports also discussed full-year projections. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

UK health agency increasingly confident Omicron is less severe

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency on Friday said it was increasingly confident that the Omicron coronavirus variant was less severe for adults, as it published its updated briefing on the variant. “There is now high confidence that the Omicron variant causes low severity of disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Cineworld Sees Positive Cash Flow In Q4 2021 As October & December Near 2019 Levels

Powered by a slate of major tentpoles including Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die, Cineworld Group reports it generated positive cash flow for Q4 2021. The world’s second largest exhibitor, which owns Regal in the U.S., did not disclose dollar amounts, but released a trading update this morning for the six-month period ending December 31, 2021. The company will announce its full-year results on March 17. Box office and concession revenues saw significant growth across the second half of 2021. Notably, group performance was at 50% of 2019 levels in July, increasing to 90% in October...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

SMCP shareholders vote for board reshuffle following ownership change

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The shareholders of fashion group SMCP (SMCP.PA) on Friday voted to dismiss five board members associated with its former majority owner Shandong Ruyi, including board president Yafu Qiu and his daughter Chenran Qiu, and add three new independent members. SMCP, the owner of contemporary French...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Chemicals#British#Johnson Matthey Plc
The Independent

Ovo Energy cuts a quarter of its staff after takeover of SSE

Ovo Energy is to cut a quarter of its staff as it struggles with soaring energy prices and taking on new customers from a rival supplier.The company told staff on Thursday that around 1,700 people would lose their jobs, with most staff expected to leave through voluntary redundancy. Union chiefs accuse Ovo's bosses of “blundering” by pressing ahead with a 2020 acquisition of SSE’s retail customers.Unite said it had warned against the takeover, which tripled Ovo’s annual turnover from £1.5bn to £4.5bn. The job cuts are understood to relate to Ovo’s plans to integrate SSE's business with its own.Ovo, which...
BUSINESS
CNET

VinFast wants to build a US battery plant, report says

VinFast is clearly on the move following reservations opening for its first two electric cars meant for sale in the US. According to the company's global CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy, the carmaker wants to build a battery and battery cell factory locally in the US, too. The executive told Reuters in an interview published Thursday the decision comes as VinFast is moving to only sell electric cars by the end of this year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Shortage of raw materials to hit EV battery production

EV batteries are set to cost more as the price of lithium, cobalt and nickel soar. In China, the biggest maker of EV batteries, a ton of lithium is $41,000 a ton, says the Nikkei, which is five times more than last year. The price of cobalt has doubled since...
INDUSTRY
hot96.com

UK’s Johnson will ‘continue on same path’ in tackling COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the right measures were in place to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant given the high levels of vaccination in the country. “The way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
power-technology.com

RNESL to acquire UK’s battery technology firm Faradion

RNESL has also agreed to invest $33m in Faradion as growth capital to expedite commercial roll out. India’s Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has signed definitive agreements to acquire complete stake in UK-based sodium-ion battery technology firm Faradion, for an enterprise value of $134m (£100m).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
franchising.com

Batteries Plus Closes Out 2021 with Record Signings, Multi-Unit Deals

Specialty Retailer Crushes Year-End Goals; Inks 88 Signings, Opens 22 Stores in 2021. January 13, 2022 // Franchising.com // HARTLAND, Wis. - The battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, Batteries Plus, announced today the solidification of a record-breaking year in 2021. Significant fourth quarter growth caps off 12-months of success for the retail brand which brought a total of 88 signings through multi-unit agreements and organic growth with current franchisees. Included in the 88 new store agreements were many multi-unit signings including a 10-unit signing for Nevada and Utah, another 10-unit deal in Texas and Louisiana, an eight-unit signing in Atlanta - which officially sold out the market - and a three-unit signing in Long Island along with numerous other agreements which will expand the brand in Vermont, California, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Illinois.
RETAIL
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as material stocks fall

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by weakness in material stocks and downbeat sentiment on Wall Street. At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.36 points, or 0.39%, at 21,209.6. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
STOCKS
The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
The Independent

JD Sports lifts profit guidance after Christmas and Black Friday demand

JD Sports has hiked its profit guidance after hailing strong customer demand across Christmas and Black Friday.The sportswear retailer hailed its latest figures as an “extremely robust performance” in the face of challenges from the pandemic.The group said “positive” recent sales demand means it is now expecting to post pre-tax profit of at least £875 million for the year to January 29, upgrading its previous target of £810 million.Sales in the 22 weeks to January 1 were up 10% on the same period in 2020, the company said.JD also said it was buoyed by around £100 million of financial stimulus...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy