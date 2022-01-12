Shih Tzu stolen from Tarrant parking lot returned to owner; investigation ongoing

Two men are in custody on drug charges and could face assault charges after authorities say they ran over a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy’s foot. The incident happened Tuesday night while sheriff’s narcotics deputies were conducting an operation at a gas station in the 2800 block of East Lake. During the operation, said Sgt. Joni Money, they spotted what appeared to be a drug transaction taking place in the parking lot.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO