Tarrant, AL

Shih Tzu stolen from Tarrant parking lot returned to owner; investigation ongoing

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
 2 days ago
An 8-year-old Shih Tzu taken from a Tarrant store parking lot is now back home. Tarrant police on Wednesday said Tai was brought to the police department...

TOME
2d ago

don't leave your pet(s) tied to a pole while shopping, thats a sure thing that your pet will get stolen. Most of all, I am very happy your pet was returned to you, they are our family to.

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

