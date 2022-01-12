ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Remembering Bradford coach John Durham

Times-Herald
 2 days ago

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This recollection of late Bradford High football coach John Durham was written by Mike Yaros, who quarterbacked BHS’ 10-0 season in 1971, and was submitted by his nephew Mike Nuzzo.) My first experience with Coach Durham was as a wide-eyed kid, fresh out of ninth...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland WR, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hits transfer portal

Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino Tomlin is now in the transfer portal. He originally committed to Maryland in 2018, and was a member of the 2019 class. He is listed as a 2-star recruit from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania per Rivals. Tomlin played in 6 games for the...
NFL
Washington Times

Ron Rivera leans into name speculation with humor

ASHBURN — Ron Rivera claims he doesn’t know the next name of the Washington Football Team, but that didn’t stop the coach from having a little fun with the speculation and rumors over what it might be during Tuesday’s season-ending press conference. At multiple points, Rivera...
NFL
wvlt.tv

VFL Priest Remembers Former Coach and Grandfather of UGA QB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well what a night Monday for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. The senior threw for 224 yards and two 4th quarter touchdowns to help georgia beat bama 33-18 and win the the College Football National Championship.. You knew that, what you might not know is that the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSFA

Football coach remembers Bama Lanes shooting victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The coaching staff and teammates who knew 21-year-old Jeffery Reed are still coming to terms with his sudden and unexpected passing. “It’s the worst phone call that a coach could ever get about one of his kids,” said William Shirah, head coach of the Chilton Prep Academy Pirates.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bradford High#Coach Durham
92.7 The Block

Connor O’Gara: Georgia Could Be The Team of the 2020s

For the first time since 1980, Georgia Bulldogs fans are waking up as national champions in the sport of football. After four losses for Kirby Smart against his mentor Nick Saban, all of which saw Georgia hold double-digit leads, Smart helped rally the Bulldogs with 20 4th quarter points including two touchdown passes for quarterback Stetson Bennett who had looked rather shaky before then. The Georgia defense was picked apart by Bryce Young for 369 yards despite throwing a lot of pressure at him but the bowed up where it mattered, in the red zone. The Crimson Tide had four trips inside the 20 on the night, but came away with just one touchdown in large part due to the pressure that they were able to get on Young. The Bulldogs also forced Young into a couple of key mistakes, including the game-sealing pick-six by Kelee Ringo in the final minute of the game with Alabama attempting to drive the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Calhoun County Journal

It’s Jack’s Turn – Piedmont Football

January 14, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Piedmont’s Hayes finally breaks through for Class 3A Back of the Year after being a finalist each of the last two years; ‘I just had to wait my turn’ MONTGOMERY — Each of the last two years Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes came to the […]
PIEDMONT, AL
560 The Joe

Dolphins Coaching Craziness

Ross Tucker talks about what got Brian Flores fired and what type of coach Miami should want next and who could possibly be that coach soon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Times-Herald

B-R leans on senior trio for strong start

Jeff Margeson saw this group coming, even through the down years. In 2019-20, the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team went 6-15 as a young core took its lumps acclimating to the varsity game. On that team, three sophomores — Landon Danaher, Wyatt Karnuth and Camdyn MacDonell — started, gaining valuable experience.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy