ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 3 Most Affordable New Electric SUVs for 2022

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Electric vehicles are slowly taking over the automotive industry. While the U.S. is behind China and Europe in electric vehicle sales and production, America has made major strides toward the electric future in recent years. Popular automakers are beginning to announce and debut new EV models and nameplates regularly. Here are...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
SlashGear

A $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox EV SUV is coming

Forget the six-figure Silverado EV: the most exciting upcoming electric Chevrolet could be a far more attainable pair of SUVs. The automaker accompanied its electric pickup news at CES 2022 today with the confirmation that an Chevrolet Equinox EV SUV is coming, along with a larger Chevrolet Blazer EV SUV.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motor#Electric Suv#Gm#Hyundai#Chevy#South Korean#Suv#Kona#The Kona Ev#American
Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Can't Afford A New Lexus LX? Here Are 6 Cheaper Luxury SUVs

For the first time since 2007, Lexus has an all-new flagship SUV. The 2022 Lexus LX arrives on the scene as the fourth-generation for the longstanding nameplate, now sporting a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood. Lexus finally ditched its tried and true 5.7-liter V8, but don't think the V6 is a downgrade because it produces 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque (up from 383 hp and 403 lb-ft from the V8). This engine is also used in the latest Toyota Tundra and Land Cruiser, though the latter will no longer be sold in the US.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Thundertruck Is A Proposed EV Pickup Goes From 4 To 6 Wheels

The automotive world is ripe for disruption and automakers are building some of the most interesting vehicles in decades. Thanks to electric powertrains and rapidly advancing battery tech more and more small manufacturers are entering the fray. The latest unique truck comes from Wolfgang’s new IP Division which focuses on innovative creations and cutting-edge design. Their new Thundertruck design shows a unique take on the rapidly developing EV truck revolution with features we’ve never seen on a truck before.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2022

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best EV?
CARS
insideevs.com

Top Electric Car Predictions For 2022

It felt like 2021 was the year of the EV crossover. Tesla’s Model Y quietly dethroned its Model 3 sedan as the best-selling electric car in the U.S. Three new entrants jumped into the top 5 EV sellers: the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevy Bolt EUV. Perhaps it should not surprise us because Americans love their crossover SUVs.
CARS
NBC Philadelphia

Daimler Says Its EV Concept Car Has Over 621 Miles of Range and Solar Tech on Roof

Daimler says its Vision EQXX concept has a range of over 1,000 kilometers on one charge. The electric vehicle uses 117 roof-based solar cells and bio-based materials. Daimler has released details of a concept electric vehicle which uses solar technology and bio-based materials, with the German automotive giant saying it has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (around 621 miles) on one charge.
CARS
The Verge

General Motors announces electric versions of the Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs

General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced electric versions of the automaker’s Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs, both of which will be available in 2023. The electric Chevy Equinox will retail for a suggested price of $30,000, which could help drive broader adoption of electric vehicles in the US. The...
CARS
Wired UK

The 18 Best EVs Coming in 2022

Despite a pandemic, global chip shortages, and months of stop-start Covid restrictions, the interest in electric cars continues to grow. Such was the fascination that, in a year that hit other retail sectors hard, global sales of EVs increased in the first half of 2021 by 168 percent compared to 2020, with 2.65 million vehicles sold. Compare this to internal combustion sales: In 2020, the worldwide automobile market dropped by 16 percent.
CARS
torquenews.com

How Much Money Can Be Saved on Fuel By Switching To An Electric Vehicle?

A common question for many shopping for an EV is how much can be saved in energy costs by opting for an electric vehicle instead of a vehicle with a traditional powertrain. Here’s your answer. One of the best things about electric vehicles (EVs) compared to old-school gassers, called...
CARS
Carscoops

Mercedes-Benz To Start Offering Solar Roofs For Its EVs In 2024

While it is unclear whether the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will reach the production line or it’ll remain just a concept, the German automaker has confirmed that its solar roof technology will hit the market. Speaking during the car’s presentation, Mercedes-Benz chief technology officer Markus Schafer said that owners of...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF8 (previously VF E35) and VF9 (previously VF E36) crossovers, unveiled last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
CARS
Lima News

GM: Electric Equinox and Blazer SUVs are coming in 2023

General Motors Co. will offer electric versions of the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer, CEO Mary Barra said Wednesday in a virtual address from Detroit’s Fox Theatre during the Consumer Electronics Show. Both vehicles, based off GM’s new Ultium electric platform, were discussed the same day Barra revealed the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy